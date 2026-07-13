LEIFHEIT Aktie
WKN: 646450 / ISIN: DE0006464506
|
13.07.2026 17:00:44
EQS-Adhoc: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Leifheit approves the execution of the FOCUS performance program to sustainably improve profitability and adjusts its forecast for FY 2026
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year/Results / Half year
Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Leifheit approves the execution of the FOCUS performance program to sustainably improve profitability and adjusts its forecast for FY 2026
Nassau/Germany, 13 July 2026 – The Management Board of Leifheit AG (ISIN DE0006464506) today resolved the objectives and key elements of the FOCUS performance program, with the approval of the Supervisory Board. This includes particularly the Group-wide reduction of up to 70 positions, the introduction of a new operating model, the streamlining of the Group’s structures and the targeted digitalization of key processes. This is intended to reduce complexity, shorten decision-making processes and lower the cost base in the long term. The aim of the program is to achieve a sustainable improvement in the Group’s competitiveness, profitability and resilience.
The FOCUS program agreed today will show its first positive effects as early as the financial year 2027 and will lead to sustainable, recurring annual cost savings in the amount of EUR 7.5 million from the financial year 2028 onwards.
The implementation of these comprehensive measures is expected to incur personnel and other operating expenses of up to EUR 9.6 million in total, of which approx. EUR 5.4 million will impact earnings in 2026.
According to preliminary figures, the Leifheit Group achieved turnover of EUR 116.3 million in the first half of 2026 (H1 2025: EUR 123.4 million) and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of EUR –2.7 million (H1 2025: EUR 2.0 million).
Against the backdrop of a declining market and the resulting business development in the first half of the year, the Board of Management adjusts its turnover forecast for the full year 2026. Group turnover is now expected to be slightly below the previous year’s figure (EUR 236.2 million). So far, slight turnover growth has been forecast.
At the same time, earnings and free cash flow will be impacted by special items arising from the performance program in the financial year 2026. Therefore, a Group EBIT of EUR 0 million is now expected for the full year 2026. Previously, EBIT was forecasted to be at the previous year’s level (EUR 10.0 million). Excluding the effects arising from the implementation of the FOCUS program, EBIT before special items is expected to amount to EUR 5.4 million. The performance program lays the foundations for a sustainable improvement in the Group’s profitability.
On this basis, free cashflow is now expected at EUR 0 million, whereas it has previously been forecast to be at the previous year’s level (EUR 6.4 million).
Contact:Leifheit AG
Petra Dombrowsky
Executive Assistant/CIRO
D-56377 Nassau
ir@leifheit.com
+49 2604 977218
End of Inside Information
13-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
|Leifheitstraße 1
|56377 Nassau
|Germany
|Phone:
|02604 977-0
|Fax:
|02604 977-340
|E-mail:
|ir@leifheit.com
|Internet:
|www.leifheit-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006464506
|WKN:
|646450
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2365032
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2365032 13-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!