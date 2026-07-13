EQS-Adhoc: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Leifheit approves the execution of the FOCUS performance program to sustainably improve profitability and adjusts its forecast for FY 2026

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Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Leifheit approves the execution of the FOCUS performance program to sustainably improve profitability and adjusts its forecast for FY 2026



13-Jul-2026 / 17:00 CET/CEST

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Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Leifheit approves the execution of the FOCUS performance program to sustainably improve profitability and adjusts its forecast for FY 2026

Nassau/Germany, 13 July 2026 – The Management Board of Leifheit AG (ISIN DE0006464506) today resolved the objectives and key elements of the FOCUS performance program, with the approval of the Supervisory Board. This includes particularly the Group-wide reduction of up to 70 positions, the introduction of a new operating model, the streamlining of the Group’s structures and the targeted digitalization of key processes. This is intended to reduce complexity, shorten decision-making processes and lower the cost base in the long term. The aim of the program is to achieve a sustainable improvement in the Group’s competitiveness, profitability and resilience.

The FOCUS program agreed today will show its first positive effects as early as the financial year 2027 and will lead to sustainable, recurring annual cost savings in the amount of EUR 7.5 million from the financial year 2028 onwards.

The implementation of these comprehensive measures is expected to incur personnel and other operating expenses of up to EUR 9.6 million in total, of which approx. EUR 5.4 million will impact earnings in 2026.

According to preliminary figures, the Leifheit Group achieved turnover of EUR 116.3 million in the first half of 2026 (H1 2025: EUR 123.4 million) and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of EUR –2.7 million (H1 2025: EUR 2.0 million).

Against the backdrop of a declining market and the resulting business development in the first half of the year, the Board of Management adjusts its turnover forecast for the full year 2026. Group turnover is now expected to be slightly below the previous year’s figure (EUR 236.2 million). So far, slight turnover growth has been forecast.

At the same time, earnings and free cash flow will be impacted by special items arising from the performance program in the financial year 2026. Therefore, a Group EBIT of EUR 0 million is now expected for the full year 2026. Previously, EBIT was forecasted to be at the previous year’s level (EUR 10.0 million). Excluding the effects arising from the implementation of the FOCUS program, EBIT before special items is expected to amount to EUR 5.4 million. The performance program lays the foundations for a sustainable improvement in the Group’s profitability.

On this basis, free cashflow is now expected at EUR 0 million, whereas it has previously been forecast to be at the previous year’s level (EUR 6.4 million).

Contact:

Leifheit AGPetra DombrowskyExecutive Assistant/CIROD-56377 Nassauir@leifheit.com+49 2604 977218