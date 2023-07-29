|
29.07.2023 11:38:15
EQS-Adhoc: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Resignment of the Chairman of the Board of Management
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel
Nassau, 29 July 2023: The Supervisory Board of Leifheit AG and Henner Rinsche have come to a mutual agreement today that Mr Rinsche will step down as Chairman of the Board of Management of Leifheit AG with effect from 31 July 2023. The Supervisory Board is confident that it will be able to appoint a permanent successor to Mr Rinsche as Chairman of the Board of Management in the near future.
Leifheit AG
Petra Dombrowsky
Executive Assistant/CIRO
D-56377 Nassau
ir@leifheit.com
+49 2604 977218
End of Inside Information
29-Jul-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
|Leifheitstraße 1
|56377 Nassau
|Germany
|Phone:
|02604 977-0
|Fax:
|02604 977-340
|E-mail:
|ir@leifheit.com
|Internet:
|www.leifheit-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006464506
|WKN:
|646450
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1691405
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1691405 29-Jul-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!