EQS-Adhoc: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Resignment of the Chairman of the Board of Management

EQS-Ad-hoc: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Resignment of the Chairman of the Board of Management



29-Jul-2023 / 11:38 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

Nassau, 29 July 2023: The Supervisory Board of Leifheit AG and Henner Rinsche have come to a mutual agreement today that Mr Rinsche will step down as Chairman of the Board of Management of Leifheit AG with effect from 31 July 2023. The Supervisory Board is confident that it will be able to appoint a permanent successor to Mr Rinsche as Chairman of the Board of Management in the near future.



For the short transitional period until the new Chairman of the Board of Management can take office, Stefan De Loecker, former Chairman of the Board of Management of Beiersdorf AG, will take over the role as Chairman of the Board of Management. His position as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Leifheit AG will be suspended during the transitional period. The change will not affect the board members' areas of responsibility.

Contact: Leifheit AG

Petra Dombrowsky

Executive Assistant/CIRO

D-56377 Nassau

ir@leifheit.com

End of Inside Information

