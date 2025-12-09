EQS-Adhoc: Lenzing AG: Lenzing AG: CEO of Lenzing AG Rohit Aggarwal resigns due to personal reasons, effective 31 January 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Lenzing AG: Lenzing AG: CEO of Lenzing AG Rohit Aggarwal resigns due to personal reasons, effective 31 January 2026



09-Dec-2025 / 11:10 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Lenzing AG: CEO of Lenzing AG Rohit Aggarwal resigns due to personal reasons, effective 31 January 2026

Lenzing, December 09, 2025 – CEO of Lenzing AG Rohit Aggarwal resigns due to personal reasons, effective 31 January 2026. Following Mr. Aggarwal’s departure, Lenzing AG will be led by a three-member Managing Board. The process to appoint a new Chief Executive Officer has been initiated by the Supervisory Board and an appointment will be announced at the appropriate time.

Based on the business performance to date and the current market outlook, the Managing Board confirms the EBITDA guidance 2025 and expects year-on-year growth in EBITDA in 2025.

Your contact for

Media Relations:

Phone +43 7672 701 2743

E-mail media@lenzing.com

Web www.lenzing.com