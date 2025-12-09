Lenzing Aktie

Lenzing für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 64450 / ISIN: AT0000644505

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.12.2025 11:10:43

EQS-Adhoc: Lenzing AG: Lenzing AG: CEO of Lenzing AG Rohit Aggarwal resigns due to personal reasons, effective 31 January 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Lenzing AG: Lenzing AG: CEO of Lenzing AG Rohit Aggarwal resigns due to personal reasons, effective 31 January 2026

09-Dec-2025 / 11:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Lenzing AG: CEO of Lenzing AG Rohit Aggarwal resigns due to personal reasons, effective 31 January 2026

 

Lenzing, December 09, 2025 – CEO of Lenzing AG Rohit Aggarwal resigns due to personal reasons, effective 31 January 2026. Following Mr. Aggarwal’s departure, Lenzing AG will be led by a three-member Managing Board. The process to appoint a new Chief Executive Officer has been initiated by the Supervisory Board and an appointment will be announced at the appropriate time.

 

Based on the business performance to date and the current market outlook, the Managing Board confirms the EBITDA guidance 2025 and expects year-on-year growth in EBITDA in 2025.

 

 

Your contact for
Media Relations:

 

Phone   +43 7672 701 2743

E-mail    media@lenzing.com

Web       www.lenzing.com



End of Inside Information

09-Dec-2025 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Lenzing AG
4860 Lenzing
Austria
Phone: +43 7672-701-0
Fax: +43 7672-96301
E-mail: office@lenzing.com
Internet: www.lenzing.com
ISIN: AT0000644505
Indices: ATX
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 2242424

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2242424  09-Dec-2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Lenzing AGmehr Nachrichten