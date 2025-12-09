Lenzing Aktie
WKN: 64450 / ISIN: AT0000644505
|
09.12.2025 11:10:43
EQS-Adhoc: Lenzing AG: Lenzing AG: CEO of Lenzing AG Rohit Aggarwal resigns due to personal reasons, effective 31 January 2026
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Lenzing AG: CEO of Lenzing AG Rohit Aggarwal resigns due to personal reasons, effective 31 January 2026
Lenzing, December 09, 2025 – CEO of Lenzing AG Rohit Aggarwal resigns due to personal reasons, effective 31 January 2026. Following Mr. Aggarwal’s departure, Lenzing AG will be led by a three-member Managing Board. The process to appoint a new Chief Executive Officer has been initiated by the Supervisory Board and an appointment will be announced at the appropriate time.
Based on the business performance to date and the current market outlook, the Managing Board confirms the EBITDA guidance 2025 and expects year-on-year growth in EBITDA in 2025.
Your contact for
Phone +43 7672 701 2743
E-mail media@lenzing.com
Web www.lenzing.com
End of Inside Information
09-Dec-2025 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Lenzing AG
|4860 Lenzing
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 7672-701-0
|Fax:
|+43 7672-96301
|E-mail:
|office@lenzing.com
|Internet:
|www.lenzing.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000644505
|Indices:
|ATX
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|2242424
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2242424 09-Dec-2025 CET/CEST
