EQS-Adhoc: Lenzing AG: Lenzing: Preliminary results of rights offering and launch of international private placement

Lenzing AG: Lenzing: Preliminary results of rights offering and launch of international private placement



05-Jul-2023 / 18:09 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Lenzing: Preliminary results of rights offering and launch of international private placement

12,009,820 new shares (equivalent to a subscription rights exercise ratio of 99.52%) were subscribed for in the rights offering

International private placement will be launched up 58,360 new shares are offered

Lenzing On 16 June 2023, Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (Lenzing or the Company) announced a fully underwritten capital increase against contribution in cash with subscription rights for existing shareholders resulting in the issuance of 12,068,180 new no-par value bearer shares with an entitlement to dividends as of 1 January 2023 (the New Shares) at a subscription price of EUR 33.10 per New Share (the Subscription Price) to raise gross proceeds of approximately EUR 400 million (the Rights Offering). The subscription period for the Rights Offering expires on 5 July 2023, 11:59 p.m. CEST.

Lenzing hereby announces that as of 5 July 2023, 5:15 p.m. CEST, 12,009,820 New Shares have been subscribed for in the Rights Offering through the exercise of subscription rights, including 6,305,315 New Shares subscribed for by B&C Group, corresponding to approximately 99.52% of the Rights Offering.

New Shares that have not been subscribed for by existing shareholder or holders of subscription rights will be offered to institutional investors in private placements (the International Private Placement). The International Private Placement will be launched at an offer price at least equal to the Subscription Price in the Rights Offering.

The Rights Offering is fully underwritten subject to certain conditions by the underwriters. Accordingly, any New Shares not subscribed for in the Rights Offering or placed in the International Private Placement will be allocated and subscribed for by the underwriters.

Upon completion of the International Private Placement, the offer price for the International Private Placement will be determined by the management board of the Company with the approval of the special committee of the supervisory board. The offer price in the International Private Placement is expected to be determined in the early morning of 6 July 2023 and will be published in a separate announcement.

Settlement and delivery and trading in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange of all New Shares under the existing ISIN AT0000644505 is expected on 10 July 2023, conditional upon the registration of the capital increase with the companies register. The right to terminate the offer is reserved.

