EQS-Adhoc: Lenzing AG: Lenzing with new outlook for 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning

Lenzing AG: Lenzing with new outlook for 2023



14-Sep-2023 / 20:05 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Lenzing The continued weak development of the markets relevant to Lenzing, coupled with very cautious market expectations in 2023, requires a reassessment of Lenzing AGs macroeconomic environment.

Taking into account the current lack of market recovery, the previous earnings forecast is not expected to be achieved. The Lenzing Group is therefore adjusting its forecast for earnings development and is assuming EBITDA in a range of EUR 270 mn to EUR 330 mn for the 2023 financial year.

With the aim of increasing profitability and cash flow generation, Lenzing is launching a holistic value creation program.