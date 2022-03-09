EQS-Adhoc: Lenzing AG: Stephan Sielaff to become new CEO - changes on the Supervisory Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Lenzing AG: Stephan Sielaff to become new CEO - changes on the Supervisory Board



09-March-2022 / 17:13 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Lenzing - The Supervisory Board of Lenzing AG has appointed Stephan Sielaff as the new CEO effective from April 01, 2022. He succeeds Cord Prinzhorn, who took over as interim CEO in the fourth quarter of 2021. Peter Edelmann will leave the Supervisory Board upon his own request, effective April 26, 2022. Cord Prinzhorn will return to the Supervisory Board and will take over as Chairman. Your contact for

Public Relations:



Dominic Köfner

Vice President Corporate Communications & Public Affairs

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria



Phone +43 7672 701 2743

E-mail media@lenzing.com

Web www.lenzing.com

Investor Relations:

Sébastien Knus

Vice President Capital Markets

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria



Phone +43 7672 701 3599

E-mail s.knus@lenzing.com

Vice President Capital Markets
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria
+43 7672 701 3599
About the Lenzing Group



The Lenzing Group stands for ecologically responsible production of specialty fibers made from the renewable raw material wood. As an innovation leader, Lenzing is a partner of global textile and nonwoven manufacturers and drives many new technological developments.



The Lenzing Group's high-quality fibers form the basis for a variety of textile applications ranging from elegant ladies clothing to versatile denims and high-performance sports clothing. Due to their consistent high quality, their biodegradability and compostability Lenzing fibers are also highly suitable for hygiene products and agricultural applications.



The business model of the Lenzing Group goes far beyond that of a traditional fiber producer. Together with its customers and partners, Lenzing develops innovative products along the value chain, creating added value for consumers. The Lenzing Group strives for the efficient utilization and processing of all raw materials and offers solutions to help redirect the textile sector towards a closed-loop economy. In order to reduce the speed of global warming and to accomplish the targets of the Paris Climate Agreement and the "Green Deal" of the EU Commission, Lenzing has a clear vision: namely to make a zero-carbon future come true.



Key Facts & Figures Lenzing Group 2020

Revenue: EUR 1.63 bn

Nameplate capacity: 1,045,000 tons

Employees: 7,358



