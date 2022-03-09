09.03.2022 17:13:12

EQS-Adhoc: Lenzing AG: Stephan Sielaff to become new CEO - changes on the Supervisory Board

Lenzing AG: Stephan Sielaff to become new CEO - changes on the Supervisory Board

Lenzing - The Supervisory Board of Lenzing AG has appointed Stephan Sielaff as the new CEO effective from April 01, 2022. He succeeds Cord Prinzhorn, who took over as interim CEO in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Peter Edelmann will leave the Supervisory Board upon his own request, effective April 26, 2022. Cord Prinzhorn will return to the Supervisory Board and will take over as Chairman.

