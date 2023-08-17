17.08.2023 09:13:39

EQS-Adhoc: Leoni AG expects the capital measures leading to the cancellation of the existing shares and the delisting to take effect today

EQS-Ad-hoc: LEONI AG / Key word(s): Delisting/Capital Reorganisation
Leoni AG expects the capital measures leading to the cancellation of the existing shares and the delisting to take effect today

17-Aug-2023 / 09:13 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Leoni AG expects the capital measures leading to the cancellation of the existing shares and the delisting to take effect today


Nuremberg, 17 August 2023 Leoni AG (ISIN: DE0005408884 / WKN: 540888) expects that the capital measures provided for in the restructuring plan for the financial restructuring will become effective today, 17 August 2023, but in any case at very short notice, by registration in the Commercial Register. Prior to this, L2-Beteiligungs GmbH confirmed this morning that it will execute the cash payment for the planned capital increase.

With the registration of the reduction of the share capital to zero euros, the  existing shareholders will leave the company as a result of the cancellation of the currently issued Leoni shares ("old shares") and the listing of the old shares will end. The old shares will be derecognised by the custodian institutions and Clearstream Banking AG in the days following the registration of the capital reduction.

As provided for in the restructuring plan, the subscription of the new shares issued as part of the re-increase of the share capital will be carried out solely by the L2-Beteiligungs GmbH of the entrepreneur Stefan Pierer as a strategic investor.


Contact Media Relations
LEONI AG
Gregor le Claire
Corporate Press Officer
Phone:  +49 911 2023-226
E-mail:  gregor.leclaire@leoni.com


Contact Investor Relations
LEONI AG
Rolf Becker
Senior Manager Investor Relations
Phone:  +49 911 2023-134
E-mail:  rolf.becker@leoni.com



End of Inside Information

17-Aug-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Leoni AG
Marienstraße 7
90402 Nuremberg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)911 20 23-234
Fax: +49 (0)911 20 23-382
E-mail: veroeffentlichung@leoni.com
Internet: www.leoni.com
ISIN: DE0005408884
WKN: 540888
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1705181

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1705181  17-Aug-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1705181&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu LEONI AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu LEONI AGmehr Analysen

03.11.22 LEONI Hold Warburg Research
03.11.22 LEONI Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.06.22 LEONI Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.05.22 LEONI Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.05.22 LEONI Hold Warburg Research

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

LEONI AG 0,06 -50,00% LEONI AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinssorgen: ATX und DAX letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen gehen überwiegend leichter aus dem Handel
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Donnerstagshandel leichter. Der US-amerikanische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Donnerstag mehrheitlich abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen