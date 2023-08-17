EQS-Adhoc: Leoni AG expects the capital measures leading to the cancellation of the existing shares and the delisting to take effect today

EQS-Ad-hoc: LEONI AG / Key word(s): Delisting/Capital Reorganisation

Leoni AG expects the capital measures leading to the cancellation of the existing shares and the delisting to take effect today



Nuremberg, 17 August 2023 Leoni AG (ISIN: DE0005408884 / WKN: 540888) expects that the capital measures provided for in the restructuring plan for the financial restructuring will become effective today, 17 August 2023, but in any case at very short notice, by registration in the Commercial Register. Prior to this, L2-Beteiligungs GmbH confirmed this morning that it will execute the cash payment for the planned capital increase.

With the registration of the reduction of the share capital to zero euros, the existing shareholders will leave the company as a result of the cancellation of the currently issued Leoni shares ("old shares") and the listing of the old shares will end. The old shares will be derecognised by the custodian institutions and Clearstream Banking AG in the days following the registration of the capital reduction.

As provided for in the restructuring plan, the subscription of the new shares issued as part of the re-increase of the share capital will be carried out solely by the L2-Beteiligungs GmbH of the entrepreneur Stefan Pierer as a strategic investor.



