EQS-Adhoc: Leoni AG: Preparation of 2022 annual financial statements indicates need for high impairments; Leoni AG reports loss pursuant to Section 92 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG)

EQS-Ad-hoc: LEONI AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

Leoni AG: Preparation of 2022 annual financial statements indicates need for high impairments; Leoni AG reports loss pursuant to Section 92 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG)



12-Apr-2023 / 12:48 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Nuremberg, 12 April 2023 Leoni AG, Nuremberg (ISIN: DE0005408884/ WKN: 540888) announces that the ongoing preparation of the 2022 annual financial statements indicated that, due to significant impairments, a loss that consumes the capital stock will have definitely occurred for financial year 2022. At present, the company expects impairments in the high three-digit million euros range. The exact amounts are not yet determined.



As announced on 29 March 2023 and in accordance with its obligation under Section 92 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), the Executive Board of Leoni AG will therefore convene an extraordinary shareholders' meeting at short notice. This shareholders meeting is expected to take place on 2 June 2023 and the loss of the capital stock will be formally notified at this meeting. This was decided by the Executive Board today.



The Executive Board expects that the resulting loss will in any case be compensated through the implementation of the financial restructuring concept agreed with major financing parties on 3 April 2023.

