|
11.08.2023 12:12:28
EQS-Adhoc: LIBERO football finance AG invests 40 million euros in FC Barcelona subsidiary
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: LIBERO football finance AG / Key word(s): Investment
LIBERO football finance AG invests 40 million euros in FC Barcelona subsidiary
As a strategic partner, the team of LIBERO football finance AG, with its many years of experience in international professional soccer, will actively contribute in order to best tap the economic potential in the digital world of sports and the entertainment industry.
About LIBERO football finance AG
Further information: libero-football-finance.com
Contact
End of Inside Information
11-Aug-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LIBERO football finance AG
|Taunusanlage 9-10
|60329 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@libero-football-finance.com
|Internet:
|www.libero-football-finance.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A161N22
|WKN:
|A161N2
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1702059
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1702059 11-Aug-2023 CET/CEST
