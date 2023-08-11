EQS-Adhoc: LIBERO football finance AG invests 40 million euros in FC Barcelona subsidiary

EQS-Ad-hoc: LIBERO football finance AG / Key word(s): Investment

LIBERO football finance AG invests 40 million euros in FC Barcelona subsidiary



11-Aug-2023 / 12:12 CET/CEST

Frankfurt/Main, August 11, 2023. The publicly listed LIBERO football finance AG from

Frankfurt (ISIN: DE000A161N22) is now a strategic partner of FC Barcelona. LIBERO football finance AG has acquired a 9.8% stake in Bridgeburg Invest S.L. Barcelona, the holding company of Barça Vision, for a purchase price of 40 million euros. The refinancing of the purchase price has been secured by external strategic European investors of LIBERO football finance AG. Barça Vision, as FC Barcelona's central platform, bundles the production and marketing of all the club's new digital content including Web3, Blockchain, NFTs and Metaverse and is a fundamental part of FC Barcelona's "Espai Barça Digital" strategy, with the aim of bringing together fans of the club from all over the world.

As a strategic partner, the team of LIBERO football finance AG, with its many years of experience in international professional soccer, will actively contribute in order to best tap the economic potential in the digital world of sports and the entertainment industry.



About LIBERO football finance AG

LIBERO football finance AG (ISIN: DE000A161N22), which is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, specializes in the comprehensive support of football clubs in all financing and profitability issues and offers comprehensive consulting services covering all economic aspects of professional soccer clubs.

Further information: libero-football-finance.com

