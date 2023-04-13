EQS-Adhoc: Limes Schlosskliniken AG: Audited consolidated financial statements 2022/Approval and adoption of the consolidated financial statements 31.12.2022 of LIMES Schlosskliniken/Outlook 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: Limes Schlosskliniken AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Forecast

Limes Schlosskliniken AG: Audited consolidated financial statements 2022/Approval and adoption of the consolidated financial statements 31.12.2022 of LIMES Schlosskliniken/Outlook 2023



13-Apr-2023 / 13:15 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





DGAP-Adhoc: Limes Schlosskliniken AG:

Audited consolidated financial statements 2022 / Approval and adoption of the consolidated financial statements per 31.12.2022 of LIMES Schlosskliniken / Outlook 2023

Total revenue 30.1 Mio. EUR, (p. y. 25.2 Mio. EUR) + 19,1 %



Gross earnings (EBITDA) 8,653 kEUR, (p. y. 6,015 kEUR) + 43,9 %



Operating result (EBIT) 5,998 kEUR, (Vj. 4.530 kEUR) + 32,4 %



Consolidated net income fort he period 4,864 kEUR, (p. y. 4,109 kEUR) + 18,4 %



Earnings after minorities and after taxes (EAT) 4,204 kEUR, (p. y. 3,944 kEUR) + 6,6 %



Earnings per share 14,34 EUR, (p. y. 13,45 EUR)



Handover of new Lindlar clinic location postponed



Two more new clinic acquisitions planned for 2023

Cologne, April, 13, 2023: At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of LIMES Schlosskliniken AG approved the consolidated financial statements for 2022, which were audited by the auditing firm

B-S-H Collegen GmbH. Our revenue forecast for 2023 is in excess of EUR 30 million, with EBITDA at roughly the same level as the previous year. We will only be able to pass on the cost increases due to current Inflation with a time lag. We have not planned any turnover for the project in Lindlar in 2023. The forecast does not include new acquisitions. We are currently in advanced negotiations for two clinic acquisitions. If these projects materialize, this would add a further EUR 10 million turnover in 2023 and an additional similar amount in 2024.



The LIMES Schlosskliniken Group operates high-quality private clinics in Germany for stress-related illnesses, mental and emotional disorders, such as depression, affective disorders and acute burnout conditions. The range of services is aimed at private patients, those entitled to state aid and self-payers. The LIMES Schlosskliniken Group stands for the special approach of a relationship-oriented medicine in the treatment of people with mental illnesses. In addition to top medical quality, patients are offered a unique, protected and healing environment in which they can recover holistically. Further information is available at www.limes-schlosskliniken.de.

Your contact person:

LIMES Schlosskliniken AG, Petra Kaes, Investor Relations

Kaiser-Wilhelm-Ring 26, 50672 Köln

Tel.: 02203 / 29014-202, p.kaes@limes.care, www.limes-schlosskliniken.de



Language: English

Company: LIMES Schlosskliniken AG, Kaiser-Wilhelm-Ring 26, 50672 Köln, Germany

Phone: +49 2203 29014-202

Mail: p.kaes@limes.care

Internet: www.limes-schlosskliniken.de

ISIN: DE000A0JDBC7

WKN: AOJDBC

Stock exchange: Düsseldorf Freiverkehr, Primärmarkt, XETRA



End of the message