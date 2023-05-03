EQS-Adhoc: Limes Schlosskliniken AG: LIMES Schlosskliniken acquires Schlossklinik Abtsee in Berchtesgadener Land/Group development QI

|
LIMES Schlosskliniken acquires Schlossklinik Abtsee in Berchtesgadener Land / Group development QI
Cologne, May 03, 2023 - LIMES Schlosskliniken AG today acquired the property of Schlossklinik Abtsee from Bergman Deutsche Klinik Laufen GmbH. The previous clinic operation as a vein center with plastic surgery will no longer be continued.
LIMES Schlossklinik will renovate the property over the next few months to meet its requirements and reopen in spring 2024 as a psychiatric clinic with approximately 50 treatment beds.
The clinic is located with a spacious park at the Abtdorfer See and offers all patient rooms a unique view of the Berchtesgaden mountains. The Mozart city Salzburg with international airport is 21km away.
The LIMES Group's existing clinic operations performed better than planned in the first quarter of 2023, with sales up 26%. The positive development was supported by very good clinic occupancy at the Paracelsus Klinik in Zurich. Despite the as yet uncompensated delay costs for the start-up of the new clinic in Lindlar in the amount of 243 kEUR for the first quarter, and double-digit inflation-related additional costs, the LIMES group achieved an operating result (EBITDA) of 1.340 kEUR (p.y.: 1.323 kEUR). The quarterly earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amount to 818 kEUR (p. y.: 808 kEUR).
Brief profile: The LIMES Schlosskliniken Group operates high-quality private clinics for stress-related illnesses, mental and emotional disorders, such as depression, affective disorders and acute burnout conditions. The range of services is aimed at private patients, those entitled to subsidies and self-payers. The LIMES Schlosskliniken Group stands for the special approach of a relationship-oriented medicine in the treatment of people with mental illnesses. In addition to top medical quality, patients are offered a unique, protected and healing environment in which they can recover holistically. Further information is available at www.limes-schlosskliniken.de.
