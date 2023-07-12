EQS-Adhoc: Limes Schlosskliniken AG: LIMES Schlosskliniken AG acquires a stake in the Liechtenstein CLINICUM ALPINUM AG

EQS-Ad-hoc: Limes Schlosskliniken AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Investment

Limes Schlosskliniken AG: LIMES Schlosskliniken AG acquires a stake in the Liechtenstein CLINICUM ALPINUM AG



LIMES Schlosskliniken AG acquires a stake in the Liechtenstein CLINICUM ALPINUM AG

LIMES Schlosskliniken AG, Cologne/Gaflei, FL, July 12, 2023. LIMES Schlosskliniken AG has acquired 51% of the Liechtenstein private clinic CLINICUM ALPINUM AG via a capital increase. 49% of the shares continue to be held by the founding Risch family and further Liechtenstein investors.

The CLINICUM ALPINUM has been opened in 2019 and focuses primarily on mental diseases, such as depression and stress-related disorders. The clinic is located in an alpine setting at 1,483 meters above sea level and offers an individualized treatment plan as well as high-frequency psychotherapy and a wide range of individually tailored special therapies. Nestled in the Liechtenstein mountains, the Healing-Environment-Concept for mental diseases has been implemented to the highest quality.

The CLINICUM ALPINUM and the LIMES Schlosskliniken will strengthen the international orientation of the clinic with the existing team around the chief medical officer Marc Risch. The new partnership offers all the prerequisites for this.

The capital increase by LIMES Schlosskliniken AG will be financed from liquid funds of the LIMES Group.

Corporate profiles:

The CLINICUM ALPINUM opened in 2019 and has been successfully positioned as a private Liechtenstein acute clinic for the treatment of depression and stress-related diseases. The clinic, in a unique location, has a total of 50 treatment places. More information is available at www.clinicum-alpinum.com.

The LIMES Schlosskliniken Group operates high-quality private clinics in Germany for stress-related diseases, mental and emotional disorders, such as depression, affective disorders and acute burnout conditions. The range of services is aimed at private patients, those entitled to state aid and self-payers. The LIMES Schlosskliniken Group stands for the special approach of a relationship-oriented medicine in the treatment of people with mental illnesses. In addition to top medical quality, patients are offered a unique, protected and healing environment in which they can recover holistically. Further information is available at www.limes-schlosskliniken.de.

Your contact person:

LIMES Schlosskliniken AG, Petra Kaes, Investor Relations

Kaiser-Wilhelm-Ring 26, 50672 Cologne

Tel.: 0221/669 615 10, p.kaes@limes.care



Language: German

Company: LIMES Schlosskliniken AG, Kaiser-Wilhelm-Ring 26, 50672 Cologne, Germany

Phone: 49 221 669 615 10

Mail: p.kaes@limes.care

Internet: www.limes-schlosskliniken.de

ISIN: DE000A0JDBC7

WKN: AOJDBC

Stock exchange: Düsseldorf Open Market, Primary Market, XETRA



