Limes Schlosskliniken Aktie

Limes Schlosskliniken für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0JDBC / ISIN: DE000A0JDBC7

04.02.2026 10:52:04

EQS-Adhoc: Limes Schlosskliniken AG: Preliminary group result (unaudited) / forecast 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Limes Schlosskliniken AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year/Forecast / Full year
Limes Schlosskliniken AG: Preliminary group result (unaudited) / forecast 2026

04-Feb-2026 / 10:52 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DGAP-Adhoc: Limes Schlosskliniken AG:

Preliminary group result 2025 (unaudited) / forecast 2026

  • Total revenue EUR 53.1m  + 40 %
     
  • Patient days 52,374  + 9 %
     
  • Gross earnings (EBITDA) EUR 12.8m  + 78 %
     
  • EBITDA Margin 24 % (p.y. 19 %)
     
  • Cash flow per share EUR 43 (p.y. EUR 24)
     
  • Operating result (EBIT) EUR 9.2m  + 112 %
     
  • Earnings before taxes EUR 8.9m  + 116 %
     
  • Scheduled start-up of the two new clinics, LIMES Schlossklinik Abtsee already positive since January 2026

 

Cologne, February, 04, 2026:  The LIMES Schlosskliniken Group saw a significant increase in revenue in the 2025 financial year. Demand for medical and therapeutic services was positive at all LIMES Schlosskliniken clinics. The Paracelsus Recovery Clinic in Zurich saw a significant increase in revenue and earnings compared to the previous year. The LIMES Schlosskliniken Mecklenburgische Schweiz and Fürstenhof clinics saw double-digit growth in revenue and earnings. The start-up costs for the two new clinics in Abtsee and Bergisches Land were lower than expected. The clinic for adolescents at Abtsee is experiencing strong demand, so we expect it to make a positive contribution to earnings for the year as a whole. The Bergisches Land clinic in Lindlar is expected to break even at the beginning of the second quarter of 2026.

For 2026, we expect solid development of the existing clinics and an increase in sales and earnings from the two new clinics.

 

Brief profile: The LIMES Schlosskliniken Group operates high-quality private clinics for stress-related illnesses, mental and emotional disorders, such as depression, affective disorders and acute burnout conditions. The range of services is aimed at private patients, those entitled to subsidies and self-payers. The LIMES Schlosskliniken Group stands for the special approach of a relationship-oriented medicine in the treatment of people with mental illnesses. In addition to top medical quality, patients are offered a unique, protected and healing environment in which they can recover holistically. Further information is available at www.limes-schlosskliniken.de.

Your contact person:
LIMES Schlosskliniken AG, Petra Kaes, Investor Relations
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Ring 26, 50672 Cologne
Tel.: 0221 669 615 10, p.kaes@limes.care, www.limes-schlosskliniken.de

Language:  German
Company: LIMES Schlosskliniken AG, Kaiser-Wilhelm-Ring 26, 50672 Cologne, Germany
Phone:   49 221 669 615 10
Mail:  p.kaes@limes.care
Internet:  www.limes-schlosskliniken.de
ISIN:  DE000A0JDBC7
WKN:  AOJDBC
Stock exchange: Düsseldorf Open Market, Primary Market, XETRA

End of the message



End of Inside Information

04-Feb-2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Limes Schlosskliniken AG
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Ring 26
50672 Köln
Germany
ISIN: DE000A0JDBC7
WKN: A0JDBC
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 2271218

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2271218  04-Feb-2026 CET/CEST

