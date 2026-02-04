EQS-Adhoc: Limes Schlosskliniken AG: Preliminary group result (unaudited) / forecast 2026

Limes Schlosskliniken Aktie
Cologne, February, 04, 2026: The LIMES Schlosskliniken Group saw a significant increase in revenue in the 2025 financial year. Demand for medical and therapeutic services was positive at all LIMES Schlosskliniken clinics. The Paracelsus Recovery Clinic in Zurich saw a significant increase in revenue and earnings compared to the previous year. The LIMES Schlosskliniken Mecklenburgische Schweiz and Fürstenhof clinics saw double-digit growth in revenue and earnings. The start-up costs for the two new clinics in Abtsee and Bergisches Land were lower than expected. The clinic for adolescents at Abtsee is experiencing strong demand, so we expect it to make a positive contribution to earnings for the year as a whole. The Bergisches Land clinic in Lindlar is expected to break even at the beginning of the second quarter of 2026.
For 2026, we expect solid development of the existing clinics and an increase in sales and earnings from the two new clinics.
Brief profile: The LIMES Schlosskliniken Group operates high-quality private clinics for stress-related illnesses, mental and emotional disorders, such as depression, affective disorders and acute burnout conditions. The range of services is aimed at private patients, those entitled to subsidies and self-payers. The LIMES Schlosskliniken Group stands for the special approach of a relationship-oriented medicine in the treatment of people with mental illnesses. In addition to top medical quality, patients are offered a unique, protected and healing environment in which they can recover holistically. Further information is available at www.limes-schlosskliniken.de.
