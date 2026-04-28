Limes Schlosskliniken Aktie
WKN DE: A0JDBC / ISIN: DE000A0JDBC7
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28.04.2026 11:25:54
EQS-Adhoc: Limes Schlosskliniken AG: Supervisory Board Approves 2025 Annual Financial Statements and Proposes a Dividend of 10.00 EUROS per Share
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Limes Schlosskliniken AG / Key word(s): Dividend payments/Dividend payments
DGAP-Adhoc: LIMES Schlosskliniken AG:
Cologne, April 28, 2026: At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of LIMES Schlosskliniken AG reviewed the 2025 annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements, along with the management report, following the presentation of the final reports, and raised no objections based on the final results of its review.
The Supervisory Board has approved the annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2025, prepared by the Executive Board. The annual financial statements are thus adopted.
In addition, the Supervisory Board approved the Executive Board’s proposal to recommend to the Annual General Meeting the distribution of a dividend of 10 euros per share.
The 2025 financial results (consolidated financial statements) of LIMES Schlosskliniken AG will be published on May 11, 2026, and correspond to to the previously published preliminary results.
The 2026 fiscal year has exceeded expectations so far. In the first quarter, total revenue amounted to 15.5 million euros (+38% year-over-year), and EBITDA was 3.9 million euros (+32% year-over-year).
Brief profile: The LIMES Schlosskliniken Group operates high-quality private clinics for stress-related illnesses, mental and emotional disorders, such as depression, affective disorders and acute burnout conditions. The range of services is aimed at private patients, those entitled to subsidies and self-payers. The LIMES Schlosskliniken Group stands for the special approach of a relationship-oriented medicine in the treatment of people with mental illnesses. In addition to top medical quality, patients are offered a unique, protected and healing environment in which they can recover holistically. Further information is available at www.limes-schlosskliniken.de.
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End of Inside Information
28-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Limes Schlosskliniken AG
|Kaiser-Wilhelm-Ring 26
|50672 Köln
|Germany
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JDBC7
|WKN:
|A0JDBC
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
|EQS News ID:
|2316736
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2316736 28-Apr-2026 CET/CEST
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