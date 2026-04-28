EQS-Adhoc: Limes Schlosskliniken AG: Supervisory Board Approves 2025 Annual Financial Statements and Proposes a Dividend of 10.00 EUROS per Share

EQS-Ad-hoc: Limes Schlosskliniken AG / Key word(s): Dividend payments/Dividend payments

Limes Schlosskliniken AG: Supervisory Board Approves 2025 Annual Financial Statements and Proposes a Dividend of 10.00 EUROS per Share



28-Apr-2026 / 11:25 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





DGAP-Adhoc: LIMES Schlosskliniken AG:



Supervisory Board Approves 2025 Annual Financial Statements and Proposes a Dividend of

10.00 Euros per Share.

Cologne, April 28, 2026: At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of LIMES Schlosskliniken AG reviewed the 2025 annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements, along with the management report, following the presentation of the final reports, and raised no objections based on the final results of its review.

The Supervisory Board has approved the annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2025, prepared by the Executive Board. The annual financial statements are thus adopted.

In addition, the Supervisory Board approved the Executive Board’s proposal to recommend to the Annual General Meeting the distribution of a dividend of 10 euros per share.

The 2025 financial results (consolidated financial statements) of LIMES Schlosskliniken AG will be published on May 11, 2026, and correspond to to the previously published preliminary results.

The 2026 fiscal year has exceeded expectations so far. In the first quarter, total revenue amounted to 15.5 million euros (+38% year-over-year), and EBITDA was 3.9 million euros (+32% year-over-year).

Brief profile: The LIMES Schlosskliniken Group operates high-quality private clinics for stress-related illnesses, mental and emotional disorders, such as depression, affective disorders and acute burnout conditions. The range of services is aimed at private patients, those entitled to subsidies and self-payers. The LIMES Schlosskliniken Group stands for the special approach of a relationship-oriented medicine in the treatment of people with mental illnesses. In addition to top medical quality, patients are offered a unique, protected and healing environment in which they can recover holistically. Further information is available at www.limes-schlosskliniken.de.

Your contact person:

LIMES Schlosskliniken AG, Petra Kaes, Investor Relations

Kaiser-Wilhelm-Ring 26, 50672 Cologne

Tel.: 0221 669 615 10, p.kaes@limes.care, www.limes-schlosskliniken.de



Language: German

Company: LIMES Schlosskliniken AG, Kaiser-Wilhelm-Ring 26, 50672 Cologne, Germany

Phone: 49 221 669 615 10

Mail: p.kaes@limes.care

Internet: www.limes-schlosskliniken.de

ISIN: DE000A0JDBC7

WKN: AOJDBC

Stock exchange: Düsseldorf Open Market, Primary Market, XETRA



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