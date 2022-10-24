EQS-Adhoc: Linde plc: Linde Proposes Delisting from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

EQS-Ad-hoc: Linde plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Linde plc: Linde Proposes Delisting from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange



24-Oct-2022 / 19:53 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Linde Proposes Delisting from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Woking, UK, October 24, 2022 - Linde plc (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) announces that, today, its Board of Directors has approved a proposal for shareholders to vote on an intercompany reorganization that would result in the delisting of Linde plc shares from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

If implemented, a new holding company would be created through an Irish scheme of arrangement and related domestic Irish merger. Shareholders would receive one share of the new holding company to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange in exchange for each share of Linde plc they own. The new holding company will be named Linde and is expected to trade under the existing ticker.

Person making the notification: Anna Davies, Corporate Spokesperson, Linde plc

Contact:

Anna Davies

Tel: +44 1483 244 705

Email: anna.davies@linde.com

Additional Information About the Transaction and Where to Find It

This communication is being made by Linde plc (Linde) in respect of a proposed intercompany reorganization (the Transaction). An extraordinary general meeting of shareholders is expected to be announced in due course to obtain shareholder approval in connection with the Transaction. Linde intends to file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) a proxy statement and other relevant documents in connection with the Transaction. The definitive proxy statement (when available) will be sent or made available to shareholders and will contain important information about the Transaction and related matters. INVESTORS ARE URGED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT AND OTHER RELEVANT MATERIALS CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT LINDE AND THE TRANSACTION. Investors may obtain a free copy of these materials (when available) and other documents filed by Linde with the SEC at the SECs website at www.sec.gov, at Lindes website at www.linde.com or by sending a written request to Linde at Forge, 43 Church Street West, Woking, Surrey, GU21 6HT, l, United Kingdom, Attention: Company Secretary.

Participants in the Solicitation

Linde and its directors and executive officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the Transaction. Information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be deemed participants in the solicitation of shareholders in connection with the Transaction will be set forth in Lindes definitive proxy statement for its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders. You can also find information about Lindes directors and executive officers in Lindes proxy statement for its 2022 annual general meeting of shareholders filed with the SEC on May 2, 2022. Investors may obtain a free copy of these documents at Lindes website noted above.

Forward-looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are identified by terms and phrases such as: anticipate, believe, intend, estimate, expect, continue, should, could, may, plan, project, predict, will, potential, forecast, and similar expressions. They are based on managements reasonable expectations and assumptions as of the date the statements are made but involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: Lindes ability to implement the Transaction, including obtaining Irish High Court approval and the requisite shareholder vote; the expected timing of the Transaction, if implemented, and its expected effects on the Company, the Companys stock price and its shareholders; the performance of stock markets generally; developments in worldwide and national economies and other international events and circumstances, including trade conflicts and tariffs; changes in foreign currencies and in interest rates; the cost and availability of electric power, Natural Gas and other raw materials; the ability to achieve price increases to offset cost increases; catastrophic events including natural disasters, epidemics, pandemics such as COVID-19, and acts of war and terrorism; the ability to attract, hire, and retain qualified personnel; the impact of changes in financial accounting standards; the impact of changes in pension plan liabilities; the impact of tax, environmental, healthcare and other legislation and government regulation in jurisdictions in which the company operates; the cost and outcomes of investigations, litigation and regulatory proceedings; the impact of potential unusual or non-recurring items; continued timely development and market acceptance of new products and applications; the impact of competitive products and pricing; future financial and operating performance of major customers and industries served; the impact of information technology system failures, network disruptions and breaches in data security; and the effectiveness and speed of integrating new acquisitions into the business. These risks and uncertainties may cause future results or circumstances to differ materially from adjusted projections, estimates or other forward-looking statements. Linde plc assumes no obligation to update or provide revisions to any forward-looking statement in response to changing circumstances. The above listed risks and uncertainties are further described in Item 1A. Risk Factors in Lindes Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on February 28, 2022, which should be reviewed carefully. Please consider Lindes forward-looking statements in light of those risks.