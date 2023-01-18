|
18.01.2023 16:57:58
EQS-Adhoc: Linde plc: Linde Shareholders Approve Proposal to Delist from Frankfurt Stock Exchange
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Linde plc / Key word(s): Delisting
Linde Shareholders Approve Proposal to Delist from Frankfurt Stock Exchange
Woking, UK, January 18, 2023 Linde plc (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) today announced its shareholders have approved the companys proposal for an intercompany reorganization that will result in the delisting of its ordinary shares from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Preliminary voting results indicate that at least approximately 93% of the votes cast on each of the delisting proposals were cast in favor at the Court Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held today. The total number of votes cast represented approximately 78% of total Linde plc shares outstanding. Following the completion of legal and regulatory approvals, Linde anticipates that the intercompany reorganization and delisting process will be completed, and its ordinary shares will be delisted from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, on or about March 1, 2023.
In connection with the closing of the intercompany reorganization, Linde shareholders will automatically receive one share of the new holding company, to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange in exchange for each share of Linde plc they own. The new holding company will also be named Linde plc and will trade under the existing ticker LIN.
Linde will file a Form 8-K with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that will provide a full breakdown of the final voting results within the next four days.
Person making the notification: Anna Davies, Corporate Spokesperson, Linde plc
Contact:
Anna Davies
Tel: +44 1483 244 705
Email: anna.davies@linde.com
18-Jan-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|Forge, 43 Church Street West
|GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+1-203-837-2210
|E-mail:
|Investor_Relations@Linde.com
|Internet:
|www.linde.com
|ISIN:
|IE00BZ12WP82
|WKN:
|A2DSYC
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Moscow, NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Euro MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|1538231
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1538231 18-Jan-2023 CET/CEST
Linde plc
|Linde plc
|297,95
|-1,00%
