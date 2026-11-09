LION E-Mobility Aktie

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WKN DE: A2QH97 / ISIN: CH0560888270

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09.11.2026 19:30:03

EQS-Adhoc: Lion E-Mobility publishes preliminary 9M 2026 figures and adjusts guidance

EQS-Ad-hoc: LION E-Mobility AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
Lion E-Mobility publishes preliminary 9M 2026 figures and adjusts guidance

09-Nov-2026 / 19:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Lion E-Mobility publishes preliminary 9M 2026 figures and adjusts guidance

Zug, 9 November, 2026 - According to preliminary, unaudited figures LION E-Mobility AG (LION; ISIN: CH0560888270), generated revenue of EUR 15.4 million in the first nine months of the financial year 2026. Revenue in the third quarter amounted to EUR 8.5 million. Revenue development has therefore remained below the Company’s expectations. This is mainly attributable to delayed delivery call-offs by mobility customers, longer delivery times for BESS components and transport delays in the supply chain caused by the geopolitical situation. LION expects that substantial orders will be delayed to 2027. Based on the revenue achieved so far and the current order situation, the Management Board expects revenue of 20 to 25 million EUR for the full financial year 2026 (previously: over EUR 35 million). For full year, LION still expects a positive EBITDA (previously: strongly positive EBITDA).

The Company will publish its full figures for the first nine months of 2026 on 11 November.

Responsible for the release: Board of Directors LION E-Mobility AG
Ian Mukherjee, Chairman of the Board

 

LION E-Mobility Investor Relations:

Kirchhoff Consult

lion@kirchhoff.de

ir@lionemobility.com | www.lionemobility.com



End of Inside Information

09-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: LION E-Mobility AG
Chamerstrasse 172
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41 (0) 41 749 40 75
E-mail: info@lionemobility.com
Internet: www.lionemobility.com
ISIN: CH0560888270
WKN: A2QH97
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200APPWFDYDGV1M54
EQS News ID: 2431216

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2431216  09-Nov-2026 CET/CEST

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