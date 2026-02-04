LM PAY Spolka Akcyjna Bearer Shs For Series A and B Aktie
WKN DE: A3EWU0 / ISIN: PLLMPAY00016
04.02.2026 15:27:14
EQS-Adhoc: LM Pay S.A.: Early Redemption of PLN 10M Bonds
EQS-Ad-hoc: LM PAY S.A. / Key word(s): Capital measures / Bond redemption
Warsaw, February 4, 2026 – LM PAY S.A., listed on the Primary Market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (ISIN: PLLMPAY00016), specializes in consumer finance for medical, beauty and insurance sectors. The Company conducted an early redemption of bonds (AL series) with a nominal value of PLN 10,000,000 on January 30, 2026 (original maturity date: March 5, 2027, more than one year ahead of schedule). This transaction demonstrates LM PAY's strong liquidity position and financial flexibility. It reduces the Company's debt burden ahead of schedule and reflects prudent balance sheet management.
Investors and analyst contact:
Grzegorz Pieszak, Investor Relations Manager
Email: investors@lmpay.com
End of Inside Information
