LM PAY Spolka Akcyjna Bearer Shs For Series A and B Aktie

WKN DE: A3EWU0 / ISIN: PLLMPAY00016

04.02.2026 15:27:14

EQS-Adhoc: LM Pay S.A.: Early Redemption of PLN 10M Bonds

EQS-Ad-hoc: LM PAY S.A. / Key word(s): Capital measures / Bond redemption
LM Pay S.A.: Early Redemption of PLN 10M Bonds

04-Feb-2026 / 15:27 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Warsaw, February 4, 2026 – LM PAY S.A., listed on the Primary Market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange (ISIN: PLLMPAY00016), specializes in consumer finance for medical, beauty and insurance sectors. The Company conducted an early redemption of bonds (AL series) with a nominal value of PLN 10,000,000 on January 30, 2026 (original maturity date: March 5, 2027, more than one year ahead of schedule). This transaction demonstrates LM PAY's strong liquidity position and financial flexibility. It reduces the Company's debt burden ahead of schedule and reflects prudent balance sheet management.

Investors and analyst contact:

Grzegorz Pieszak, Investor Relations Manager

Email: investors@lmpay.com



End of Inside Information

04-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: LM PAY S.A.
Marcina Flisa 4
02-247 Warsaw
Poland
ISIN: PLLMPAY00016
WKN: A3EWU0
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt)
EQS News ID: 2271400

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2271400  04-Feb-2026 CET/CEST

Aktien in diesem Artikel

LM PAY Spolka Akcyjna Bearer Shs For Series A and B 30,00 0,00% LM PAY Spolka Akcyjna Bearer Shs For Series A and B

