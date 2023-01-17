17.01.2023 18:54:43

EQS-Adhoc: Logwin AG - Increase of distribution to shareholders in the year 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: Logwin AG / Key word(s): Dividend
Logwin AG - Increase of distribution to shareholders in the year 2023

17-Jan-2023 / 18:54 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Grevenmacher (Luxembourg) - Due to the very good earnings situation of the Logwin Group, the Board of Directors of Logwin AG intends to propose a significantly increased distribution of EUR 24.00 per share (previous year: EUR 6.00 per share) to the Annual General Meeting in 2023. Further details will be announced in connection with the publication of the annual results for the fiscal year 2022 and the invitation to the company's shareholders to the Annual General Meeting 2023, which is expected to take place at the end of March 2023. The anticipated proposal of an increased distribution to shareholders is subject to possible unexpected findings from the ongoing preparation and audit of the Annual Financial Statements.

 

Person making the notification: Sebastian Esser, Member of the Board of Directors (Chief Financial Officer)

  

About Logwin AG

 

Logwin AG (Grevenmacher, Luxembourg) provides efficient logistics and transport solutions for its customers from industry and trade. In 2021, the group generated sales of EUR 1.9bn and currently employs about 4,100 staff. Logwin operates in all main markets worldwide and has around 190 locations on six continents. With its two business segments Solutions and Air + Ocean, Logwin AG is one of the leaders in the market.

 

Logwin AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Börse. The majority shareholder is DELTON Logistics S.à r.l., Grevenmacher, Luxembourg.

 

Contact:       www.logwin-logistics.com

Sebastian Esser
Chief Financial Officer
Tel:  +352 719690-1112
sebastian.esser@logwin-logistics.com

 

17-Jan-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Logwin AG
an de Längten 5
6776 Grevenmacher
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 719 690 0
Fax: +352 719 690 1359
E-mail: ir-info@logwin-logistics.com
Internet: www.logwin-logistics.com
ISIN: LU1618151879
WKN: A2DR54
Indices: Prime All Share (PXAP), Classic All Share (CLXP), DAXsector All Transportation & Logistics (4N87), DAXsector Transportation & Logistics (CXPL), DAXsubsector All Logistics (4N99), DAXsubsector Logistics (I1LB)
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1537321

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1537321  17-Jan-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1537321&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Logwin AG Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Logwin AG Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Logwin AG Registered Shs 266,00 -0,75% Logwin AG Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Anleger unentschlossen: ATX schließt schwächer -- DAX letztlich stärker -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Dienstagshandel leicht tiefer. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es unterdessen leicht nach oben. Der US-Aktienmarkt notiert am Dienstag mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. In Fernost waren sich die Anleger uneinig.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen