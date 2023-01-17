EQS-Adhoc: Logwin AG - Increase of distribution to shareholders in the year 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: Logwin AG / Key word(s): Dividend

Logwin AG - Increase of distribution to shareholders in the year 2023



17-Jan-2023 / 18:54 CET/CEST

Grevenmacher (Luxembourg) - Due to the very good earnings situation of the Logwin Group, the Board of Directors of Logwin AG intends to propose a significantly increased distribution of EUR 24.00 per share (previous year: EUR 6.00 per share) to the Annual General Meeting in 2023. Further details will be announced in connection with the publication of the annual results for the fiscal year 2022 and the invitation to the company's shareholders to the Annual General Meeting 2023, which is expected to take place at the end of March 2023. The anticipated proposal of an increased distribution to shareholders is subject to possible unexpected findings from the ongoing preparation and audit of the Annual Financial Statements.

Person making the notification: Sebastian Esser, Member of the Board of Directors (Chief Financial Officer)

About Logwin AG

Logwin AG (Grevenmacher, Luxembourg) provides efficient logistics and transport solutions for its customers from industry and trade. In 2021, the group generated sales of EUR 1.9bn and currently employs about 4,100 staff. Logwin operates in all main markets worldwide and has around 190 locations on six continents. With its two business segments Solutions and Air + Ocean, Logwin AG is one of the leaders in the market.

Logwin AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Börse. The majority shareholder is DELTON Logistics S.à r.l., Grevenmacher, Luxembourg.

