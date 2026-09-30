LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktie
WKN: 645000 / ISIN: DE0006450000
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30.09.2026 10:20:43
EQS-Adhoc: LPKF lowers forecast for financial year 2026
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EQS-Ad-hoc: LPKF Laser & Electronics SE / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
LPKF lowers forecast for financial year 2026
Garbsen, 30 September 2026 – The Management Board of LPKF Laser & Electronics SE decided today to adjust the forecast for the current financial year 2026.
A major solar contract, which was essential for meeting the forecast, has been delayed and is no longer expected to be finalized in time to contribute to revenue in the current financial year. Orders related to the company’s successful entry into the advanced packaging market will also be received later than originally expected, meaning they will not contribute to revenue until the next financial year. From today’s perspective, these delays cannot be offset by revenue growth in other business segments.
Consequently, the previous revenue forecast for the full year is no longer achievable. LPKF now expects consolidated revenue of EUR 93 to 100 million (previously: EUR 105 to 120 million) and an adjusted EBIT margin between -7.0% and -2.5% (previously: -3.0% and 4.5%).
The ongoing program to increase efficiency and reduce costs is exceeding expected targets but cannot fully offset the weak business performance.
LPKF’s strategic focus remains on the future-oriented field of advanced packaging in the semiconductor market, where the company is strongly positioned with its technology platform. Advanced packaging is thus LPKF’s clear growth focus and a central driver of future value creation.
___________________________________________________________________________
Explanation of Key Financial Figures:
EBIT: Earnings before interest and taxes
Contact:
Bettina Schäfer, Department Manager Group Communication & Investor Relations
End of Inside Information
30-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LPKF Laser & Electronics SE
|Osteriede 7
|30827 Garbsen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 5131 7095-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 5131 7095-95
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@lpkf.com
|Internet:
|www.lpkf.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006450000
|WKN:
|645000
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900BCQXUJL7J96G45
|EQS News ID:
|2407712
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2407712 30-Sep-2026 CET/CEST
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