LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktie

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WKN: 645000 / ISIN: DE0006450000

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30.09.2026 10:20:43

EQS-Adhoc: LPKF lowers forecast for financial year 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: LPKF Laser & Electronics SE / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
LPKF lowers forecast for financial year 2026

30-Sep-2026 / 10:20 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

LPKF lowers forecast for financial year 2026

Garbsen, 30 September 2026 – The Management Board of LPKF Laser & Electronics SE decided today to adjust the forecast for the current financial year 2026.

A major solar contract, which was essential for meeting the forecast, has been delayed and is no longer expected to be finalized in time to contribute to revenue in the current financial year. Orders related to the company’s successful entry into the advanced packaging market will also be received later than originally expected, meaning they will not contribute to revenue until the next financial year. From today’s perspective, these delays cannot be offset by revenue growth in other business segments.

Consequently, the previous revenue forecast for the full year is no longer achievable. LPKF now expects consolidated revenue of EUR 93 to 100 million (previously: EUR 105 to 120 million) and an adjusted EBIT margin between -7.0% and -2.5% (previously: -3.0% and 4.5%).

The ongoing program to increase efficiency and reduce costs is exceeding expected targets but cannot fully offset the weak business performance.

LPKF’s strategic focus remains on the future-oriented field of advanced packaging in the semiconductor market, where the company is strongly positioned with its technology platform. Advanced packaging is thus LPKF’s clear growth focus and a central driver of future value creation.

___________________________________________________________________________

Explanation of Key Financial Figures:

EBIT: Earnings before interest and taxes
EBIT margin: Earnings before interest and taxes / revenue × 100
Adjusted EBIT: Adjusted EBIT is calculated by excluding from EBIT restructuring and severance costs, effects from changes in the scope of consolidation, and adjustments to the long-term incentive (LTI) resulting from fluctuations in the performance factor or the stock price. For financial year 2026, LPKF expects exceptionally high restructuring costs of approximately 3–4% of revenue as part of the North Star transformation program.


Contact:
Bettina Schäfer, Department Manager Group Communication & Investor Relations


End of Inside Information

30-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: LPKF Laser & Electronics SE
Osteriede 7
30827 Garbsen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 5131 7095-0
Fax: +49 (0) 5131 7095-95
E-mail: investorrelations@lpkf.com
Internet: www.lpkf.com
ISIN: DE0006450000
WKN: 645000
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900BCQXUJL7J96G45
EQS News ID: 2407712

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2407712  30-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

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