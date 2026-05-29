Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier Aktie

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WKN: 519990 / ISIN: DE0005199905

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29.05.2026 19:18:24

EQS-Adhoc: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Change to the shareholding structure

EQS-Ad-hoc: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG / Key word(s): Other
Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Change to the shareholding structure

29-May-2026 / 19:18 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Ad-hoc notification pursuant to section 17 MAR (Market Abuse Regulation)

 

LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck – Textilhaus Feldmeier AG

- ISIN DE000519990 –

 

Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck – Textilhaus Feldmeier Aktiengesellschaft: Change to the shareholding structure

 

Munich, May 29, 2026 – Ludwig Beck AG has been informed today that the company's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Christian Greiner, and the shareholder INTRO-Verwaltungs GmbH have today sold and transferred their shares in Ludwig Beck AG to Mr. Alfons Doblinger. Sale and transfer of the shares is subject to the condition precedent of clearance by the cartel authorities. Mr. Christian Greiner has, to date, held a total stake of approximately 26.3 % of the company's share capital, both directly and through Christian Rudolf Greiner Verwaltungs GmbH, which he owns, and INTRO-Verwaltungs GmbH has held a stake of approximately 25.2 %. As a result of the acquisition, Mr. Alfons Doblinger will become the majority shareholder of the company and, after clearance from the cartel authorities, will hold, directly and indirectly, a total of approximately 77 % of the company's share capital and voting rights.

 

 

Investor Relations:
LUDWIG BECK AG
A. Deubel
t: +49 89 23691-745
ir@ludwigbeck.de

 

 



End of Inside Information

29-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG
Marienplatz 11
80331 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 2 36 91-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 2 36 91-600
E-mail: info@ludwigbeck.de
Internet: www.ludwigbeck.de
ISIN: DE0005199905
WKN: 519990
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2336204

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2336204  29-May-2026 CET/CEST

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