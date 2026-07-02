EQS-Adhoc: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Resignation of the CEO

EQS-Ad-hoc: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board

Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Resignation of the CEO



02-Jul-2026 / 15:41 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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Ad-hoc notification pursuant to section 17 MAR (Market Abuse Regulation) LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck – Textilhaus Feldmeier AG - Security identification code (WKN): 519 990 - Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck – Textilhaus Feldmeier Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN: DE0005199905) – Resignation of the CEO Munich, 02.07.2026 – The Supervisory Board of Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck – Textilhaus Feldmeier Aktiengesellschaft and the long-standing CEO Christian Greiner have today mutually agreed that Mr. Greiner will step down from the company’s Executive Board at his own request prior to the scheduled end of his current term, effective August 31, 2026. Mr. Greiner will also step down from the Management Board of Ludwig Beck Beteiligungs GmbH effective August 31, 2026. Contact Investor Relations:

LUDWIG BECK AG

A. Deubel

t: +49 89 23691-745

ir@ludwigbeck.de



End of Inside Information

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