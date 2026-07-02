Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier Aktie

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WKN: 519990 / ISIN: DE0005199905

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02.07.2026 15:41:44

EQS-Adhoc: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Resignation of the CEO

EQS-Ad-hoc: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board
Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Resignation of the CEO

02-Jul-2026 / 15:41 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Ad-hoc notification pursuant to section 17 MAR (Market Abuse Regulation)

LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck – Textilhaus Feldmeier AG

- Security identification code (WKN): 519 990 -

 

Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck – Textilhaus Feldmeier Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN: DE0005199905) – Resignation of the CEO

Munich, 02.07.2026 – The Supervisory Board of Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck – Textilhaus Feldmeier Aktiengesellschaft and the long-standing CEO Christian Greiner have today mutually agreed that Mr. Greiner will step down from the company’s Executive Board at his own request prior to the scheduled end of his current term, effective August 31, 2026. Mr. Greiner will also step down from the Management Board of Ludwig Beck Beteiligungs GmbH effective August 31, 2026.

 

Contact Investor Relations:
LUDWIG BECK AG
A. Deubel
t: +49 89 23691-745
ir@ludwigbeck.de

 

 



End of Inside Information

02-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG
Marienplatz 11
80331 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 2 36 91-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 2 36 91-600
E-mail: info@ludwigbeck.de
Internet: www.ludwigbeck.de
ISIN: DE0005199905
WKN: 519990
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2359122

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2359122  02-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

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