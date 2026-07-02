Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier Aktie
WKN: 519990 / ISIN: DE0005199905
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02.07.2026 15:41:44
EQS-Adhoc: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Resignation of the CEO
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board
Ad-hoc notification pursuant to section 17 MAR (Market Abuse Regulation)
LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck – Textilhaus Feldmeier AG
- Security identification code (WKN): 519 990 -
Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck – Textilhaus Feldmeier Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN: DE0005199905) – Resignation of the CEO
Munich, 02.07.2026 – The Supervisory Board of Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck – Textilhaus Feldmeier Aktiengesellschaft and the long-standing CEO Christian Greiner have today mutually agreed that Mr. Greiner will step down from the company’s Executive Board at his own request prior to the scheduled end of his current term, effective August 31, 2026. Mr. Greiner will also step down from the Management Board of Ludwig Beck Beteiligungs GmbH effective August 31, 2026.
Contact Investor Relations:
End of Inside Information
02-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG
|Marienplatz 11
|80331 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 2 36 91-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 2 36 91-600
|E-mail:
|info@ludwigbeck.de
|Internet:
|www.ludwigbeck.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005199905
|WKN:
|519990
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2359122
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2359122 02-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
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