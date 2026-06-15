Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier Aktie
WKN: 519990 / ISIN: DE0005199905
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15.06.2026 13:14:34
EQS-Adhoc: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Resignation of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Supervisory Board
Ad-hoc notification pursuant to section 17 MAR (Market Abuse Regulation)
LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck – Textilhaus Feldmeier AG
- ISIN DE000519990 –
Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck – Textilhaus Feldmeier Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN: DE0005199905) – Resignation of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board
Munich, June 15, 2026 – The long-standing Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck – Textilhaus Feldmeier Aktiengesellschaft, Dr. Bruno Sälzer, informed the company’s Executive Board today that he has resigned from his position as Chairman of the Supervisory Board effective immediately, and from his position as a member of the Supervisory Board effective September 30, 2026. The Supervisory Board will address the succession for Dr. Sälzer in a timely manner.
Investor Relations:
End of Inside Information
15-Jun-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG
|Marienplatz 11
|80331 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 2 36 91-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 2 36 91-600
|E-mail:
|info@ludwigbeck.de
|Internet:
|www.ludwigbeck.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005199905
|WKN:
|519990
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2346184
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2346184 15-Jun-2026 CET/CEST
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