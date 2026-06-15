Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier Aktie

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WKN: 519990 / ISIN: DE0005199905

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15.06.2026 13:14:34

EQS-Adhoc: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Resignation of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Supervisory Board
Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Resignation of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board

15-Jun-2026 / 13:14 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Ad-hoc notification pursuant to section 17 MAR (Market Abuse Regulation)

 

LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck – Textilhaus Feldmeier AG

- ISIN DE000519990 –

 

 

Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck – Textilhaus Feldmeier Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN: DE0005199905) – Resignation of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Munich, June 15, 2026 – The long-standing Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck – Textilhaus Feldmeier Aktiengesellschaft, Dr. Bruno Sälzer, informed the company’s Executive Board today that he has resigned from his position as Chairman of the Supervisory Board effective immediately, and from his position as a member of the Supervisory Board effective September 30, 2026. The Supervisory Board will address the succession for Dr. Sälzer in a timely manner.

 

 

Investor Relations:
LUDWIG BECK AG
A. Deubel
t: +49 89 23691-745
ir@ludwigbeck.de

 

 



End of Inside Information

15-Jun-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG
Marienplatz 11
80331 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 2 36 91-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 2 36 91-600
E-mail: info@ludwigbeck.de
Internet: www.ludwigbeck.de
ISIN: DE0005199905
WKN: 519990
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2346184

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2346184  15-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

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