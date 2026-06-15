EQS-Adhoc: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Resignation of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Supervisory Board

Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Resignation of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board



15-Jun-2026 / 13:14 CET/CEST

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Ad-hoc notification pursuant to section 17 MAR (Market Abuse Regulation) LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck – Textilhaus Feldmeier AG - ISIN DE000519990 – Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck – Textilhaus Feldmeier Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN: DE0005199905) – Resignation of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board Munich, June 15, 2026 – The long-standing Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck – Textilhaus Feldmeier Aktiengesellschaft, Dr. Bruno Sälzer, informed the company’s Executive Board today that he has resigned from his position as Chairman of the Supervisory Board effective immediately, and from his position as a member of the Supervisory Board effective September 30, 2026. The Supervisory Board will address the succession for Dr. Sälzer in a timely manner. Investor Relations:

LUDWIG BECK AG

A. Deubel

t: +49 89 23691-745

ir@ludwigbeck.de



End of Inside Information

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