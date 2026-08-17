Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier Aktie
WKN: 519990 / ISIN: DE0005199905
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17.08.2026 14:38:04
EQS-Adhoc: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck -Textilhaus Feldmeier Aktiengesellschaft: Effectiveness of the delisting of Ludwig Beck shares from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Munich Stock Exchange
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck -Textilhaus Feldmeier Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Other
Ad hoc notification pursuant to article 17 MAR (Market Abuse Regulation)
LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck – Textilhaus Feldmeier AG
- Security identification code (WKN): 519 990 -
Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck – Textilhaus Feldmeier Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN: DE0005199905) – Effectiveness of the delisting of Ludwig Beck shares from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Munich Stock Exchange
Munich, 17.08.2026 – The Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Munich Stock Exchange have informed Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck – Textilhaus Feldmeier Aktiengesellschaft (the “Company”) that the Company’s applications for revocation of the admission of Ludwig Beck shares to trading on the regulated market, including admission to trading in the segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange have been approved.
The delisting from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will take effect at the end of trading day on 21 August 2026, and the delisting from the Munich Stock Exchange will take effect at the end of trading day on 19 August 2026 and thus, in each case after the end of the acceptance period for the mandatory offer and delisting acquisition offer by Bayerische Gewerbebau AG.
After the delisting has taken effect, Ludwig Beck shares can no longer be traded on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Munich Stock Exchange, and the post-admission obligations no longer apply.
Contact Investor Relations:
End of Inside Information
17-Aug-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck -Textilhaus Feldmeier Aktiengesellschaft
|Marienplatz 11
|80331 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 2 36 91-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 2 36 91-600
|E-mail:
|info@ludwigbeck.de
|Internet:
|www.ludwigbeck.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005199905
|WKN:
|519990
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|5299008RI8NGQL3F3J12
|EQS News ID:
|2384104
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2384104 17-Aug-2026 CET/CEST
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