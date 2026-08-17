EQS-Adhoc: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck -Textilhaus Feldmeier Aktiengesellschaft: Effectiveness of the delisting of Ludwig Beck shares from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Munich Stock Exchange

EQS-Ad-hoc: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck -Textilhaus Feldmeier Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Other

Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck -Textilhaus Feldmeier Aktiengesellschaft: Effectiveness of the delisting of Ludwig Beck shares from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Munich Stock Exchange



17-Aug-2026 / 14:38 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc notification pursuant to article 17 MAR (Market Abuse Regulation)

LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck – Textilhaus Feldmeier AG

- Security identification code (WKN): 519 990 -

Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck – Textilhaus Feldmeier Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN: DE0005199905) – Effectiveness of the delisting of Ludwig Beck shares from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Munich Stock Exchange

Munich, 17.08.2026 – The Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Munich Stock Exchange have informed Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck – Textilhaus Feldmeier Aktiengesellschaft (the “Company”) that the Company’s applications for revocation of the admission of Ludwig Beck shares to trading on the regulated market, including admission to trading in the segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange have been approved.

The delisting from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will take effect at the end of trading day on 21 August 2026, and the delisting from the Munich Stock Exchange will take effect at the end of trading day on 19 August 2026 and thus, in each case after the end of the acceptance period for the mandatory offer and delisting acquisition offer by Bayerische Gewerbebau AG.

After the delisting has taken effect, Ludwig Beck shares can no longer be traded on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Munich Stock Exchange, and the post-admission obligations no longer apply.

Contact Investor Relations:

LUDWIG BECK AG

A. Deubel

t: +49 89 23691-745

ir@ludwigbeck.de