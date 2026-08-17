Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier Aktie

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WKN: 519990 / ISIN: DE0005199905

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17.08.2026 14:38:04

EQS-Adhoc: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck -Textilhaus Feldmeier Aktiengesellschaft: Effectiveness of the delisting of Ludwig Beck shares from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Munich Stock Exchange

EQS-Ad-hoc: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck -Textilhaus Feldmeier Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Other
Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck -Textilhaus Feldmeier Aktiengesellschaft: Effectiveness of the delisting of Ludwig Beck shares from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Munich Stock Exchange

17-Aug-2026 / 14:38 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Ad hoc notification pursuant to article 17 MAR (Market Abuse Regulation)

LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck – Textilhaus Feldmeier AG

- Security identification code (WKN): 519 990 -

 

Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck – Textilhaus Feldmeier Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN: DE0005199905) – Effectiveness of the delisting of Ludwig Beck shares from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Munich Stock Exchange

Munich, 17.08.2026 The Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Munich Stock Exchange have informed Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck – Textilhaus Feldmeier Aktiengesellschaft (the “Company”) that the Company’s applications for revocation of the admission of Ludwig Beck shares to trading on the regulated market, including admission to trading in the segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange have been approved.

The delisting from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will take effect at the end of trading day on 21 August 2026, and the delisting from the Munich Stock Exchange will take effect at the end of trading day on 19 August 2026 and thus, in each case after the end of the acceptance period for the mandatory offer and delisting acquisition offer by Bayerische Gewerbebau AG.

After the delisting has taken effect, Ludwig Beck shares can no longer be traded on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Munich Stock Exchange, and the post-admission obligations no longer apply.

 

 

Contact Investor Relations:
LUDWIG BECK AG
A. Deubel
t: +49 89 23691-745
ir@ludwigbeck.de

 



End of Inside Information

17-Aug-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck -Textilhaus Feldmeier Aktiengesellschaft
Marienplatz 11
80331 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 2 36 91-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 2 36 91-600
E-mail: info@ludwigbeck.de
Internet: www.ludwigbeck.de
ISIN: DE0005199905
WKN: 519990
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 5299008RI8NGQL3F3J12
EQS News ID: 2384104

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2384104  17-Aug-2026 CET/CEST

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