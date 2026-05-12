M1 Kliniken Aktie

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WKN DE: A0STSQ / ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8

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12.05.2026 16:49:03

EQS-Adhoc: M1 Kliniken AG: Supervisory Board adopts annual financial statements 2025. Dividend proposal of EUR 1.20 per share

EQS-Ad-hoc: M1 Kliniken AG / Key word(s): Dividend payments
M1 Kliniken AG: Supervisory Board adopts annual financial statements 2025. Dividend proposal of EUR 1.20 per share

12-May-2026 / 16:49 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 12 May 2026 – At today's balance sheet meeting, the Supervisory Board of M1 Kliniken AG (ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8) approved the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the 2025 financial year, as submitted by the Management Board, in accordance with §§ 171, 172 AktG. The annual financial statements are thereby adopted pursuant to § 172 AktG.

The Supervisory Board and the Management Board today resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of EUR 1.20 per dividend-bearing share.

The 2025 Annual Report of M1 Kliniken AG is expected to be published on 20 May 2026


End of Inside Information

12-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: M1 Kliniken AG
Grünauer Straße 5
12557 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 347 47 44 14
Fax: +49 (0)30 347 47 44 17
E-mail: ir@m1-kliniken.de
Internet: https://www.m1-kliniken.de
ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8
WKN: A0STSQ
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2326342

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2326342  12-May-2026 CET/CEST

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