M1 Kliniken Aktie
WKN DE: A0STSQ / ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8
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12.05.2026 16:49:03
EQS-Adhoc: M1 Kliniken AG: Supervisory Board adopts annual financial statements 2025. Dividend proposal of EUR 1.20 per share
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EQS-Ad-hoc: M1 Kliniken AG / Key word(s): Dividend payments
Berlin, 12 May 2026 – At today's balance sheet meeting, the Supervisory Board of M1 Kliniken AG (ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8) approved the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the 2025 financial year, as submitted by the Management Board, in accordance with §§ 171, 172 AktG. The annual financial statements are thereby adopted pursuant to § 172 AktG.
The Supervisory Board and the Management Board today resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of EUR 1.20 per dividend-bearing share.
The 2025 Annual Report of M1 Kliniken AG is expected to be published on 20 May 2026
End of Inside Information
12-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|M1 Kliniken AG
|Grünauer Straße 5
|12557 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 347 47 44 14
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 347 47 44 17
|E-mail:
|ir@m1-kliniken.de
|Internet:
|https://www.m1-kliniken.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0STSQ8
|WKN:
|A0STSQ
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2326342
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2326342 12-May-2026 CET/CEST
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