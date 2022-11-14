Kryptos kurzfristig kaufen oder sparen? Jetzt individuelle Anlagemöglichkeiten bei BISON entdecken.-w-
14.11.2022 21:08:34

EQS-Adhoc: MagForce AG: Agreement in principle on the sale of business operations

14-Nov-2022 / 21:08 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, November 14, 2022 - The insolvency administrator of MagForce AG (ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), Mr. Rüdiger Wienberg, attorney-at-law, today concluded the negotiations conducted with a foreign group of companies regarding the sale of the main business area of MagForce AG and its direct and indirect subsidiaries. This business includes, among other things, the application of NanoTherm therapy for the treatment of certain tumors, including focal thermal ablation treatment of intermediate-risk prostate cancer patients, and also the manufacture, maintenance, repair, and service of NanoActivator, an alternating magnetic field generator, and the nanoparticles used in NanoTherm therapy. The funds required to maintain business operations until the conclusion of the contract negotiations had been pre-financed by the investors. The proceeds from the sale will go to the insolvency estate. MagForce AG will be wound up as part of the insolvency proceedings; shareholders are not expected to receive any payments.

The purchase agreement is expected to be signed on November 15, 2022.

- End of Insider Information -

Contact:
MagForce AG, Max-Planck-Straße 3, 12489 Berlin
Barbara von Frankenberg
Vice President Communications & Investor Relations
T +49-30-308380-77
E-Mail: bfrankenberg@magforce.com

14-Nov-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MagForce AG
Max-Planck-Straße 3
12489 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 308 380 0
Fax: +49 (0)30 308 380 99
E-mail: info@magforce.com
Internet: www.magforce.com
ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5
WKN: A0HGQF
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1487605

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1487605  14-Nov-2022 CET/CEST

