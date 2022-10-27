|
27.10.2022 16:22:54
EQS-Adhoc: MagForce AG Decides to Delist its Shares
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: MagForce AG / Key word(s): Delisting
Disclosure of an insider information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
MagForce AG Decides to Delist its Shares
Berlin, October 27, 2022 - The Management Board of MagForce AG resolved to terminate the inclusion of the shares of MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5) in the over-the-counter segments Scale and Basic Board on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in accordance with section 27 of the General Terms and Conditions of Deutsche Börse AG (so-called delisting). The Executive Board of the Company will therefore send a corresponding letter of termination to Deutsche Börse AG today. The termination or delisting is to take place immediately.
The decision to delist was made because insolvency proceedings have been opened against the assets of MagForce AG.
- End of Insider Information -
Contact:
Disclaimer This release may contain forward-looking statements and information which may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by MagForce AG may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. MagForce AG assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments, which differ from those, anticipated.
27-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MagForce AG
|Max-Planck-Straße 3
|12489 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 308 380 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 308 380 99
|E-mail:
|info@magforce.com
|Internet:
|www.magforce.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0HGQF5
|WKN:
|A0HGQF
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1473879
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1473879 27-Oct-2022 CET/CEST
