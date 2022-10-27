NEUE COINS verfügbar: Cardano, Polkadot und viele beliebte Kryptos einfach und sicher bei BISON handeln.-w-
27.10.2022 16:22:54

EQS-Adhoc: MagForce AG Decides to Delist its Shares

27-Oct-2022 / 16:22 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, October 27, 2022 - The Management Board of MagForce AG resolved to terminate the inclusion of the shares of MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5) in the over-the-counter segments Scale and Basic Board on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in accordance with section 27 of the General Terms and Conditions of Deutsche Börse AG (so-called delisting). The Executive Board of the Company will therefore send a corresponding letter of termination to Deutsche Börse AG today. The termination or delisting is to take place immediately.

The decision to delist was made because insolvency proceedings have been opened against the assets of MagForce AG.

- End of Insider Information -

Contact:
MagForce AG, Max-Planck-Straße 3, 12489 Berlin
Barbara von Frankenberg
Vice President Communications & Investor Relations
T +49-30-308380-77
E-Mail: bfrankenberg@magforce.com

 

Disclaimer This release may contain forward-looking statements and information which may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by MagForce AG may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. MagForce AG assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments, which differ from those, anticipated.


 

27-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MagForce AG
Max-Planck-Straße 3
12489 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 308 380 0
Fax: +49 (0)30 308 380 99
E-mail: info@magforce.com
Internet: www.magforce.com
ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5
WKN: A0HGQF
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1473879

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1473879  27-Oct-2022 CET/CEST

