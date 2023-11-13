EQS-Adhoc: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : Delisting of the Majorel shares will occur on 11 December 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. / Key word(s): Delisting/Delisting

Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : Delisting of the Majorel shares will occur on 11 December 2023



13-Nov-2023 / 17:30 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR FORWARDING, EITHER DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR TO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS PUBLICATION.



Press Release

Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A.

Delisting of the Majorel shares will occur on 11 December 2023

Luxembourg, November 13, 2023 – Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. (“Majorel”) (ISIN LU2382956378) (Euronext Amsterdam: MAJ) announces that today Euronext Amsterdam approved the request of Majorel and Teleperformance SE ("Teleperformance") submitted to Euronext Amsterdam on 9 November 2023 to terminate the listing agreement between Euronext and Majorel, and to delist the shares in Majorel (“Shares”) from Euronext as per 11 December 2023.

The last trading date of the Shares shall be on 8 December 2023 and the delisting will occur on 11 December 2023.



ABOUT MAJOREL

We’re a global CX leader. Clients say that our agile culture makes us special, which means that doing business with us is easy. As experts in customer experience management, we’ve seen it all, so we’re able to ensure the reliability our clients need and the care their customers deserve. Our team members love nothing more than to just get things done, secure in the knowledge that we strive to be the best home for their talent. Our spirit is resourceful, resilient, and relentless, and this is what drives us to go further.

82,000 team members; 70+ languages; 46 countries; end-to-end CXM; tech-human augmentation; global and local. Majorel: Driven to go further. www.majorel.com

CONTACT

Investor Relations

Michèle Negen

ir@majorel.com

Media Relations

Andrew Slater

media@majorel.com



DISCLAIMER

This announcement may not be published, distributed or transmitted, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions), Canada, Japan or Australia or any other jurisdiction where such announcement could be unlawful. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons who are in possession of this document or other information referred to herein should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This announcement does not constitute an offer of, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, securities of Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. or of any of its subsidiaries in the United States of America, Germany or any other jurisdiction. Any offer will be made only by means of an offer memorandum approved by the AFM. Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, an offer in any jurisdiction. The securities offered will not be and have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act.

In the United Kingdom, this announcement is only directed at persons who are “qualified investors” within the meaning of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 who are also (i) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the “Order”) or (ii) high net worth companies, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as “relevant persons”). The securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this information or any of its contents.

No action has been taken that would permit an offering or an acquisition of the securities or a distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where such action would be unlawful. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

This release may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. (“forward-looking statements”). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “will” or “should” or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation, and does not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Neither the Company nor any other person accepts any liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.