24.08.2023
EQS-Adhoc: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : Majorel delivers solid results for H1 2023
Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. / Key word(s): Half Year Results
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES TO THE DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED OR MAY HAVE QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014.
Press release
Majorel delivers solid results for H1 2023
H1 2023: Group revenue +8% YOY | Net revenue +8% YOY | Operating EBITDA 177 million
Luxembourg, August 24, 2023: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. (Euronext Amsterdam ticker symbol: MAJ) (Majorel or the Company), a global customer experience (CX) leader, today reports on its reviewed results for H1 2023[1].
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS
Thomas Mackenbrock, CEO of Majorel Group, said: I am pleased to report that we have delivered a good performance with solid topline growth in H1 2023. Despite a continuing challenging and uncertain macroeconomic environment, all of Majorels business Segments have contributed to this result. I'd like to thank our clients for placing their trust in us, and our team members worldwide for their passion and commitment to Majorel.
FINANCIAL OVERVIEW, BUSINESS OVERVIEW, AND OUTLOOK
Revenue for the Group in H1 2023 was 1,068 million, representing an increase of +8% YOY (H1 2022: 992 million). Net revenue in H1 2023 was 1,058 million, which represents an increase of +8% compared to H1 2022 (976 million). There was no COVID-19 related business contribution in H1 2023, compared to 37 million in H1 2022. Therefore, adjusted for M&A and COVID-19 related business, like-for-like net revenue growth was +10%.
EASA Segment: Europe, Africa, and South America
Like-for-like net revenue3 in EASA increased by +11% in H1 2023. This growth was mainly driven by existing and new clients in Global Internet, Energy & Utilities and BFSI verticals, and the solid development of our locations in France, Germany, Africa, Eastern Europe, and South America.
GEMS Segment: Global English, Middle East, and Southeast Asia
CEA Segment: China and East Asia
Revenue, net revenue, and net revenue by business Segment
Adjusted for the impact of FX, group revenue growth in H1 2023 was +9%5, with an FX impact on group revenue of -1% (H1 2022: +2%).
DELIVERING ROBUST PROFITABILITY AND STRONG CASH FLOW
For H1 2023, Operating EBITDA was 177 million (H1 2022: 175 million). The Operating EBITDA margin was 16.7% (H1 2022: 17.9%) and in line with prior guidance.
EBIT amounted to 118 million for H1 2023 (H1 2022: 138 million) and group profit amounted to 80 million (H1 2023: 102 million). Earnings per share (EPS) were 0.80 (H1 2022: 1.01).
The Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 22, 2023, approved the distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.68 (sixty-eight euro cents) per share.
Free cash flow[9] was 92 million (H1 2022: 36 million). The net cash position at the end of H1 2023 the year was 154 million (FY 2022: 105 million).
Operating EBITDA and Operating EBITDA by Segment
For all three Segments, our ongoing focus on operational excellence, more complex, value-added services, client portfolio management, and offshore delivery, helped to mitigate the effects of the challenges of the macroeconomic environment, subsequent cost focus from clients, (wage) inflation, and increased costs due to return to site.
EASA Segment
GEMS Segment
CEA Segment
BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS
Growth with clients
Update on strategic KPIs
Subsequent events
On August 17, 2023, Majorel launched Majorel Infinity (www.majorelinfinity.com), as a platform for digital consumer engagement services, to serve the needs of clients in Asia-Pacific and to support our further development in the region. With more than 600 specialists, its core services include consumer data & insights, technology, and digital marketing strategy & services. It is a part of Majorels Tech & Expert Services.
OUTLOOK
This outlook is based on Majorels current assessment on the development of the business in 2023 and the general CX market, combined with economic and labor market conditions in the Company's global geographic footprint.
For the second half of 2023, we continue to expect shifting client needs, softness in demand, an absence of COVID-19-related business, and continued (wage) Inflation due to the challenging and more volatile environment. Moreover, ongoing macro-economic uncertainties serve to highlight the importance of ongoing vigilance.
We maintain our net revenue guidance for 2023 of 2,150-2,250 million (excluding COVID-19-related business in 2022, this results in net revenue growth of +6% to +11%). Given the prevailing challenging conditions, we dont expect to be in the upper half of this range, while high volatility (including FX) remains.
Further, the Company expects its Operating EBITDA margin for 2023 to be between 16.5%-17.0%, also factoring in the aforementioned effects, and as communicated before.
We will continue to execute our proven strategy, driven by the expertise and commitment of our people, and built on the trust and loyalty of our long-term clients.
A webcasted conference call for investors and analysts will be hosted on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at 14:00hrs CET.
If you would like to participate in the conference call, please pre-register by clicking here and you will then receive the dial-in details.
To follow the presentation, participants of the conference call can use the following link (only slides, no audio): https://www.webcast-eqs.com/majorel-2023-hy/no-audio
If youd like to follow the presentation without participating in the conference call, you can follow the webcast via livestream and you will receive the audio via your Internet browser. No dial-in to the conference call is required. https://www.webcast-eqs.com/majorel-2023-hy
The presentation of the H1 2023 results is currently available on the Investor Relations section of Majorel's website (ir.majorel.com).
Were a global CX leader. Clients say that our agile culture makes us special, which means that doing business with us is easy. As experts in customer experience management, weve seen it all, so were able to ensure the reliability our clients need and the care their customers deserve. Our team members love nothing more than to just get things done, secure in the knowledge that we strive to be the best home for their talent. Our spirit is resourceful, resilient, and relentless, and this is what drives us to go further.
Media Relations
[1] All financials are based on unaudited and reviewed management reporting.
[2] Net revenue for the Group corresponds to revenues as reported in our management reporting less certain direct, order-related external costs which are part of external expenses and costs of materials and consist mainly of cost of services purchased (subcontracted or outsourced services). Net revenue for each Segment corresponds to the according Segment revenues less certain direct, order-related inter-Segment and external costs. Management reporting data excludes revenues from minor activities (primarily the Sonopress Business) outside Majorel Groups core business which are reported in the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (the Sonopress Business is defined as certain non-core business activities historically carried out by Arvato de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., which was wound down in 2021). Management believes that the inclusion of supplementary adjustments to Revenue applied in presenting net revenue are appropriate to provide additional information. Management believes that net revenue is a non-IFRS measure representing a core business growth indicator. For more information on the definitions we refer to the Annual Report FY 2022, Chapter 4, Alternative Performance Measures (APMs).
[3] Like-for-like net revenue growth corresponds to net revenue growth year-over-year, adjusted for certain specific non-recurring items. For H1 2023 the reduction in COVID-19-related business and the contribution from last years acquisitions of Alembo, Findasense, and IST were adjusted (excluding the Mayen acquisition already completed in January 2022). Management believes that like-for-like net revenue growth is a non-IFRS measure representing a business growth indicator. For more information on the definitions, we refer to the Annual Report FY 2022, Chapter 4, Alternative Performance Measures (APMs).
[4] The COVID-19 related business and the acquisitions of Alembo, Findasense, and IST are fully reported within the EASA Segment.
[5] Change in revenue at constant currency exchange rates is calculated as current year revenue less prior year revenue at current year exchange rates, divided by prior year revenue at current year exchange rates.
[6] Operating EBITDA is defined as EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) adjusted for amortization and depreciation, impairment and reversal on intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets, adjusted for (i) impairment on goodwill and other intangible assets with indefinite useful life as well as gains from business combinations, (ii) impairment on carrying amounts on assets held for sale, (iii) impairment/reversals on other financial assets at amortized cost, (iv) impairment/reversals on investments accounted for using the equity method, (v) results from disposals of investments, (vi) fair value measurement of investments, (vii) results from disposals of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment, (viii) operating realized and unrealized forex gains and losses including on derivatives, (ix) expenses on long-term incentive programs and (x) further adjustments such as restructuring, acquisition-related and integration expenses, and other special items. For details see APM section of the Annual Report 2022.
[7] Basic earnings per share (EPS) is calculated by dividing the net profit attributable to shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the year, excluding ordinary shares purchased by the Group and held as treasury shares and the shares held under the liquidity program, if any. Diluted earnings per share is calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding to assume conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. There is currently no category of dilutive potential ordinary shares.
[8] Net revenue retention H1 2023 is defined as net revenue generated by clients in H1 2023 divided by net revenue generated by the same cohort of clients in H1 2022 (excluding net revenue contributed by Alembo, Findasense, and IST that were acquired during 2022 and the COVID-19-related business that ended at the end of 2022). Net revenue retention H1 2022 is defined as net revenue generated by clients in H1 2022 divided by net revenue generated by the same cohort of clients in H1 2021 (excluding M&A in 2022, including the decline of the COVID-19-related business).
[9] Free cash flow is defined as Operating EBITDA less adjustments minus increase/plus decrease in net working capital after net cash out from pensions, payments from leases and net investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets excluding net payments from acquisitions and disposals of financial assets. For details see APM section of the Annual Report 2022.
DISCLAIMER
This announcement is released by Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. (the Company or Majorel) and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR).
Some of the Companys financial information presented in this announcement is unaudited, unreviewed, has been derived from the management accounts of the Company and are not presented in accordance with IFRS. Such financial measures are not measures of financial performance in accordance with IFRS and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing Majorels financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to loss for the period or other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under IFRS. You should be aware that the announcement of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies, which may be defined and calculated differently. This financial information is subject to updating, revision, amendment, verification, correction, completion and change without notice. It does not purport to contain all information required to evaluate the Company or the Majorel group and/or its financial position The information does not constitute a recommendation regarding any loans or securities of the Company.
In providing access to this announcement, neither the Company nor any other person undertakes any obligation to provide you with access to any additional information or to update the information as part of this announcement or to correct any inaccuracies in any such information. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made by the Company or any other person as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions contained therein or any other statement made or purported to be made in connection with the Company or any of the Companys respective affiliates, for any purpose whatsoever, including but not limited to any investment considerations. In addition, no duty of care or otherwise is owed by the Company or any of the Companys respective affiliates to recipients of the information within this announcement or any other person in relation to the information.
This announcement include(s) forward looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical or current facts contained in this announcement, including statements regarding the Companys future results of operations and financial position, industry dynamics, business strategy and plans and its objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements represent managements opinions, expectations, assumptions, beliefs, intentions, estimates or strategies regarding the future, which may not be realized. Forward looking statements are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," conclude, "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target" "will," "would" and/or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this announcement are based largely on Majorels current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Majorel believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict or are beyond Majorels control, and actual results may differ materially from those expected or implied as forward-looking statements. For a detailed description of these factors and uncertainties, please refer to the Risk Factors section of Majorels Prospectus, available at https://www.bourse.lu/issuer/MajorelGroupSA/105258. Majorel undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements.
Moreover, new risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for the Companys management to predict all risks, nor can it assess the impact of all factors on Majorels business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this announcement may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Majorel cautions you therefore against relying on these forward-looking statements, and Majorel qualifies all of its forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.
The forward-looking statements included in this announcement are made only as of the date hereof. Although Majorel believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that the future results, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Neither Majorel nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. Moreover, neither Majorel nor any other person undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement or otherwise. You should read this announcement with the understanding that Majorels actual future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances may materially differ from what Majorel expects.
This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase the securities described in this announcement in the United States. In particular, any securities referred to in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 (the Securities Act), or under the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States.
Consolidated statement of profit and loss
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
Consolidated statement of financial position
Consolidated statement of cash flow
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
End of Inside Information
24-Aug-2023
24-Aug-2023
