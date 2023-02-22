EQS-Adhoc: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. : Majorel exceeds its guidance for FY 2022, with like-for-like net revenue growth of +19%

EQS-Ad-hoc: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Preliminary Results

Majorel exceeds its guidance for FY 2022, with like-for-like net revenue growth of +19%

Luxembourg, February 22, 2023: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. (Euronext Amsterdam: MAJ) (Majorel or the Company), a leading global provider of next-generation end-to-end customer experience (CX) solutions for digital-native and vertical leading brands, today reports on preliminary topline results[1] for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 (FY 2022).

HIGHLIGHTS

Strong topline growth with group revenue of 2,100 million (FY 2021: 1,811 million) and net revenue[2] of 2,080 million (FY 2021: 1,752 million).

Like-for-like[3] net revenue growth was +19% YOY, adjusted for M&A[4], and COVID-19 related business[5]. The reduction in COVID-19 related business (50 million) was mostly offset by the contribution from M&A (47 million)[6].

Continuing momentum in 2022 with strong net revenue growth across all business Segments: EASA (Europe, Africa and South America) delivered net revenue of 1,452 million, an increase of +13% (FY 2021: 1,290 million). Like-for-like, net revenue in EASA increased by +13% in FY 2022. Growth was mainly driven by existing and new clients in Global Internet, as well as the strong development in our near- and offshore locations in Africa, Eastern Europe, and Latin America. GEMS (Global English, Middle East and Southeast Asia) net revenue increased +38% to 503 million (FY 2021: 364 million), driven by the strong growth with Global Internet clients, particularly in the Philippines, the US, Malaysia, Egypt, Canada and Kenya. CEA (China and East Asia) delivered net revenue of 124 million, up +27% (FY 2021: 98 million), driven by further expansion of the footprint in China as well as the new countries Japan and South Korea, the continuing growth of digital engagement services, with a focus on consumer products and digital clients.

Continuing successful strategy execution in 2022: Expansion with existing and new clients, with net revenue retention[7] (NRR) of 115% (FY 2021: 116%), and Progress in strategic KPIs: 52% of net revenue was from Global Internet Clients (FY 2021: 45%), including 23% of net revenue from Majorels Content Services, Trust & Safety line of business (FY 2021: 21%). Tech & Expert Services represented 9% of net revenue (FY 2021: 9%). Offshore[8] represented 43% of net revenue (FY 2021: 39%). Net revenue from the Telco sector represented 9% of net revenue (FY 2021: 12%).



Commenting on the preliminary topline results, Thomas Mackenbrock, CEO of Majorel Group said: "2022 was another successful year for Majorel despite the challenging macroeconomic backdrop. We have grown in key client segments, continued to hone our services mix, and utilized our differentiated geographic footprint to increase our offshore delivery of best-in-class solutions for our clients. I am very proud of what weve achieved by going further for our clients, their customers, our team members, and the local communities where we operate.

On March 14, 2023, Majorel will provide more details when the company publishes its audited results for FY 2022 and provides its outlook for 2023.

Also on March 14, 2023, Majorel will host a webcasted conference call for investors and analysts at 2pm CET, for which details will be announced on our website closer to the date.

Revenue, net revenue and net revenue by business Segment

FY 2022 FY 2021 YOY change Revenue 2,100m 1,811m +16% Net revenue 2,080m 1,752m +19% EASA Segment 1,452m 1,290m +13% GEMS Segment 503m 364m +38% CEA Segment 124m 98m +27%



FINANCIAL CALENDAR (INDICATIVE)

FY 2022 Audited Results & Report - March 14, 2023

Q1 Trading Update - May 3, 2023



ABOUT MAJOREL

We design, build and deliver next-generation end-to-end CX solutions for many of the worlds most respected digital-native and vertical leading brands. Our comprehensive east-to-west global footprint in 45 countries across five continents, with more than 82,000 team members and 60 languages, allows us to deliver flexible solutions that leverage our expertise in cultural nuance, which we believe to be essential for true excellence in CX. We have deep domain expertise in tech-augmented front to-back-office CX. Additionally, we offer CX consulting, vertical digital solutions, CX analytics, digital consumer engagement and CX technology transformation services for industry verticals. We are a global leader in Content Services, Trust & Safety. We believe the Majorel difference to be our culture of entrepreneurship.

NOTES

[1] All financials are based on preliminary unaudited and non-reviewed management reporting.

[2] Net revenue for the Group corresponds to revenues as reported in our management reporting less certain direct, order-related external costs which are part of external expenses and costs of materials and consist mainly of cost of services purchased (subcontracted or outsourced services). Net revenue for each Segment corresponds to the according Segment revenues less certain direct, order-related inter-Segment and external costs. Management reporting data excludes revenues from minor activities (primarily the Sonopress Business) outside Majorel Groups core business which are reported in the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements (the Sonopress Business is defined as certain non-core business activities historically carried out by Arvato de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., which was wound down in 2021). Management believes that the inclusion of supplementary adjustments to Revenue applied in presenting net revenue are appropriate to provide additional information. Management believes that net revenue is a non-IFRS measure representing a core business growth indicator.

[3] Like-for-like net revenue growth corresponds to net revenue growth year over year, adjusted for certain specific non-recurring items. For FY 2022 to FY 2021 like-for-like net revenue comparison, the contribution of the first-time consolidation of the acquisition of Mayen, Alembo, Findasense, and IST and COVID-19 related business were adjusted. Management believes that like-for-like net revenue growth is a non-GAAP measure representing a business growth indicator.

[4] First time consolidation of Mayen (January 1, 2022), Alembo (June 2, 2022), Findasense (September 1, 2022), and IST (December 1, 2022).

[5] Adjusted for the delta of COVID-19 related business in FY 2022 versus FY 2021.

[6] The COVID-19 related business and the acquisitions of Mayen, Alembo, Findasense, and IST are fully reported within the EASA Segment.

[7]Net revenue retention 2022 is defined as net revenue generated by clients in FY2022 divided by net revenue generated by the same cohort of clients in FY2021 (excluding M&A).

[8] We define Offshore as net revenue from the following countries (even if some local business is included): Armenia, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Egypt, Estonia, Georgia, Ghana, Greece, India, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lithuania, Malaysia, Mexico, Morocco, North Macedonia, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Senegal, Suriname, Togo, and Turkey.