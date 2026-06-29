EQS-Adhoc: Management Board of FamiCord AG resolves on intended transfer of stock exchange listing from the regulated market (Prime Standard) to the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

EQS-Ad-hoc: FamiCord AG / Key word(s): Strategic corporate decision

Management Board of FamiCord AG resolves on intended transfer of stock exchange listing from the regulated market (Prime Standard) to the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange



29-Jun-2026 / 09:56 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Management Board of FamiCord AG resolves on intended transfer of stock exchange listing from the regulated market (Prime Standard) to the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Leipzig, 29 June 2026 – At its meeting held today, the Management Board of FamiCord AG (the “Company”) resolved to realign the stock exchange listing of the Company’s shares and to prepare a transfer from the regulated market (Prime Standard) to the Scale segment of the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. To this end, the Company intends to apply, on the one hand, for the revocation of the admission of FamiCord AG’s shares to trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange pursuant to section 39 para. 2 of the German Stock Exchange Act (BörsG) and, on the other hand, for the inclusion of the Company’s shares in trading on the Scale segment of the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The decision is based on the newly created statutory option introduced by the Act to Strengthen Germany as a Financial Centre (Standortförderungsgesetz – StoFöG), which allows for a simplified transfer from the regulated market to an SME growth market. The Company is of the view that the Scale segment, as an SME growth market within the meaning of Article 33 of Directive 2014/65/EU, provides a suitable and appropriate trading framework for the shares of FamiCord AG. In the opinion of the Management Board, the regulatory requirements and costs associated with the current listing on the regulated market (Prime Standard) are no longer proportionate to the related benefits for a company of FamiCord AG’s size. The transfer to the Scale segment is intended to reduce the Company’s administrative burden and enable it to allocate more resources to strengthening its operating business, while maintaining public tradability of its shares on a German stock exchange. No new shares are intended to be issued in connection with the planned segment transfer. Accordingly, the Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of securities as a result of the inclusion of its shares in the Scale segment. Completion of the segment transfer remains subject, in particular, to the filing of the relevant applications and to the corresponding decisions and procedural steps of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Notifying Person: Jakub Baran (CEO) --- End of inside information according to Art. 17 MAR ---



End of Inside Information

Explanation, why the information directly concerns that issuer:



Contact:

FamiCord AG

Ingo Middelmenne

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0174) 9091190

Email: ingo.middelmenne@famicord.com Company profile FamiCord (formerly Vita 34) was founded in Leipzig in 1997 and today is by far the leading cell bank in Europe and the third largest worldwide. As the first private umbilical cord blood bank in Europe and a pioneer in cell banking, the company has since offered the collection, logistics, processing and storage of stem cells from umbilical cord blood, umbilical cord tissue and other postnatal tissues as a full-service provider for cryopreservation. The donor's own cells are either applicable directly as a medicine or constitute as a valuable starting material for medical cell therapy and are kept alive in the vapor of liquid nitrogen. Customers from about 50 countries have already provided for the health of their families with far over one million units of stored biological material at FamiCord. Furthermore, the Company is active in the area of Cell and Gene CDMO. 29-Jun-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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