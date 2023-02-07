EQS-Adhoc: Mandatory Offer Expected

EQS-Ad-hoc: Voltabox AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Change of Major Shareholder at Voltabox AG Mandatory Offer Expected

Paderborn, February 7, 2023 The management board of Voltabox AG ("Voltabox") was informed today that Trionity Invest GmbH has sold and transferred all of its shares in Voltabox (corresponding to approximately 37% of the share capital of Voltabox) to Triathlon Holding GmbH ("Triathlon Holding"). In addition, the management board of Voltabox was informed that the sale of the majority of shares in Triathlon Holding to the international technology company Sunlight Group, Athens, Greece, was also completed today. Triathlon Holding is thus the new major shareholder of Voltabox and will publish a mandatory offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Voltabox. The offer price shall correspond to the statutory minimum offer price. The offer document is expected to be published in March 2023 after approval by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht). The management board and the supervisory board of Voltabox will carefully review the offer document and issue a reasoned statement on the mandatory offer.

Subject to the review of the offer document and its due diligence and fiduciary duties, management board of Voltabox welcomes in principle the entry of Sunlight Group as a new (indirect) major shareholder of Voltabox. In the opinion of the management board of Voltabox, a cooperation with the Sunlight Group offers Voltabox the opportunity to leverage synergies and open up new distribution channels.



About Voltabox AG

Voltabox AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), which is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is a technology driven provider for e-mobility solutions in industrial applications. Its core business lies in intrinsically safe, highly developed high-performance lithium-ion battery systems that are modular and in serial production. The battery systems are primarily used in agricultural and construction machinery as well as in electric and hybrid-electric buses for public transportation. In addition, Voltabox is active in the field of infrastructural energy production and corresponding utilization models through its subsidiary GreenCluster GmbH.

