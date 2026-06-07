EQS-Adhoc: Marley Spoon Group SE: CEO Resigns; Interim CEO Appointed

EQS-Ad-hoc: Marley Spoon Group SE / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board

Marley Spoon Group SE: CEO Resigns; Interim CEO Appointed



07-Jun-2026 / 18:40 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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Luxembourg, 7 June 2026 - The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Marley Spoon Group SE, Daniel Raab, has stepped down from his position by mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board with effect as of the end of 8 June 2026.

The Supervisory Board has resolved to appoint Dr. Daniel Koch as Interim Chief Executive Officer of Marley Spoon Group SE with effect from 9 June 2026. The Supervisory Board of Marley Spoon SE has likewise resolved to appoint Dr. Daniel Koch as Interim Chief Executive Officer of Marley Spoon SE with effect from 9 June 2026.

The Supervisory Board thanks Daniel Raab for his service and contribution to the company. The Supervisory Board has initiated a structured process to identify a permanent successor.

Contact:

Peter Lorenz, General Counsel

peter.lorenz@marleyspoon.com



End of Inside Information

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