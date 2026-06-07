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07.06.2026 18:40:44

EQS-Adhoc: Marley Spoon Group SE: CEO Resigns; Interim CEO Appointed

EQS-Ad-hoc: Marley Spoon Group SE / Schlagwort(e): Personalentscheidungen / Vorstand
Marley Spoon Group SE: CEO Resigns; Interim CEO Appointed

07.06.2026 / 18:40 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Luxembourg, 7 June 2026 - The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Marley Spoon Group SE, Daniel Raab, has stepped down from his position by mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board with effect as of the end of 8 June 2026.
The Supervisory Board has resolved to appoint Dr. Daniel Koch as Interim Chief Executive Officer of Marley Spoon Group SE with effect from 9 June 2026. The Supervisory Board of Marley Spoon SE has likewise resolved to appoint Dr. Daniel Koch as Interim Chief Executive Officer of Marley Spoon SE with effect from 9 June 2026.
The Supervisory Board thanks Daniel Raab for his service and contribution to the company. The Supervisory Board has initiated a structured process to identify a permanent successor.

Kontakt:
Peter Lorenz, General Counsel
peter.lorenz@marleyspoon.com


Ende der Insiderinformation

07.06.2026 CET/CEST Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Originalinhalt anzeigen: EQS News

Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Marley Spoon Group SE
9 Rue de Bitbourg
1273 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
E-Mail: ir@marleyspoon.com
Internet: www.marleyspoongroup.com
ISIN: LU2380748603, LU2380748785
WKN: A3C81B
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (General Standard); Freiverkehr in München, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2340934

 
Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service

2340934  07.06.2026 CET/CEST

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