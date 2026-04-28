EQS-Adhoc: Marley Spoon Group SE: FreshRealm, Inc. files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

EQS-Ad-hoc: Marley Spoon Group SE / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges

Marley Spoon Group SE: FreshRealm, Inc. files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection



28.04.2026 / 09:03 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Luxembourg, 28 April 2026 – Marley Spoon Group SE (the "Company", together with its affiliated companies the "MS Group") hereby publishes the following ad hoc announcement:



FreshRealm, Inc. ("FreshRealm"), a significant business partner of the MS Group's US operations, providing food manufacturing and fulfilment services to Marley Spoon SE ("MSSE"), a 99.5%-owned subsidiary of the Company has filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code (the "Chapter 11-Filing"). The Chapter 11-Filing follows a restructuring process initiated by FreshRealm.



Based on the information available to the Company, no service interruptions are to be expected for the time being. The Company's management board is of the view that the Chapter 11-Filing and its potential consequences for the MS Group's US business operations may have a significant adverse impact on the revenue, earnings and financial position of the MS Group, in particular with respect to its US operations.



The Company and MSSE are currently assessing the full extent of the financial and operational impact of the Chapter 11-Filing on the MS Group and the strategic options available to the MS Group and will keep the capital market informed of any material developments as and when required under applicable law.

Important Notice

This publication may not be published, distributed, or transmitted in the United States, Canada, or Japan. This publication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities (the “Securities”) of the Company in the United States, Canada, Japan or any other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The Securities of the Company may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Securities of the Company have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act. The Securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Canada or Japan subject to certain exceptions. This release may contain forward-looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of the Company (“Forward-Looking Statements”). These Forward-Looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “will” or “should” or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These Forward-Looking Statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-Looking Statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of the Company and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-Looking Statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any Forward-Looking Statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. We undertake no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, Forward-Looking Statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We accept no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such Forward-Looking Statements and assumptions.

Kontakt:

Peter Lorenz, General Counsel

peter.lorenz@marleyspoon.com



Ende der Insiderinformation

28.04.2026 CET/CEST Die EQS Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Originalinhalt anzeigen: EQS News