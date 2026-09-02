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WKN DE: A3C81B / ISIN: LU2380748603

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02.09.2026 16:40:33

EQS-Adhoc: Marley Spoon Group SE: Marley Spoon Group SE agrees on further restructuring and refinancing measures for Marley Spoon SE

EQS-Ad-hoc: Marley Spoon Group SE / Key word(s): Significant contracts
Marley Spoon Group SE: Marley Spoon Group SE agrees on further restructuring and refinancing measures for Marley Spoon SE

02-Sep-2026 / 16:40 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Marley Spoon Group SE agrees on further restructuring and refinancing measures for Marley Spoon SE
  • Further restructuring and refinancing of Marley Spoon SE's existing financing agreed
  • Restructuring bridge financing of up to EUR 8.1 million
Luxembourg, 2 September 2026 – Marley Spoon Group SE (ISIN: LU2380748603, "Company") announces that the Management Board of its German subsidiary, Marley Spoon SE ("MSSE"), has today agreed with Runway Growth Finance on further measures for the restructuring and refinancing of MSSE's existing financing.
The adjustments also include the preparation of a new financing package tailored to a revised business plan, which is intended to fully replace the existing financing. To bridge liquidity requirements until the implementation of the adjusted financing, which is scheduled for late November 2026, the lenders are providing a restructuring bridge financing of up to EUR 8.1 million to be credited against the new financing. The availability of the bridge financing is conditional upon meeting specified restructuring and refinancing milestones.
The revision of the business plan is expected to encompass cost savings, more efficient marketing, and new country-specific local initiatives.

Contact:
Peter Lorenz, General Counsel
peter.lorenz@marleyspoon.com


End of Inside Information

02-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Marley Spoon Group SE
9 Rue de Bitbourg
1273 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
E-mail: ir@marleyspoon.com
Internet: www.marleyspoongroup.com
ISIN: LU2380748603, LU2380748785
WKN: A3C81B
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 222100A4X237BRODWF67
EQS News ID: 2392784

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2392784  02-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

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