468 SPAC II Aktie
WKN DE: A3C81B / ISIN: LU2380748603
|
02.09.2026 16:40:33
EQS-Adhoc: Marley Spoon Group SE: Marley Spoon Group SE agrees on further restructuring and refinancing measures for Marley Spoon SE
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Marley Spoon Group SE / Key word(s): Significant contracts
Marley Spoon Group SE agrees on further restructuring and refinancing measures for Marley Spoon SE
The adjustments also include the preparation of a new financing package tailored to a revised business plan, which is intended to fully replace the existing financing. To bridge liquidity requirements until the implementation of the adjusted financing, which is scheduled for late November 2026, the lenders are providing a restructuring bridge financing of up to EUR 8.1 million to be credited against the new financing. The availability of the bridge financing is conditional upon meeting specified restructuring and refinancing milestones.
The revision of the business plan is expected to encompass cost savings, more efficient marketing, and new country-specific local initiatives.
Contact:
Peter Lorenz, General Counsel
peter.lorenz@marleyspoon.com
End of Inside Information
02-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Marley Spoon Group SE
|9 Rue de Bitbourg
|1273 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|E-mail:
|ir@marleyspoon.com
|Internet:
|www.marleyspoongroup.com
|ISIN:
|LU2380748603, LU2380748785
|WKN:
|A3C81B
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|222100A4X237BRODWF67
|EQS News ID:
|2392784
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2392784 02-Sep-2026 CET/CEST
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