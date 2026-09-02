EQS-Adhoc: Marley Spoon Group SE: Marley Spoon Group SE agrees on further restructuring and refinancing measures for Marley Spoon SE

EQS-Ad-hoc: Marley Spoon Group SE / Key word(s): Significant contracts

Marley Spoon Group SE: Marley Spoon Group SE agrees on further restructuring and refinancing measures for Marley Spoon SE



02-Sep-2026 / 16:40 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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Marley Spoon Group SE agrees on further restructuring and refinancing measures for Marley Spoon SE Further restructuring and refinancing of Marley Spoon SE's existing financing agreed

Restructuring bridge financing of up to EUR 8.1 million Luxembourg, 2 September 2026 – Marley Spoon Group SE (ISIN: LU2380748603, "Company") announces that the Management Board of its German subsidiary, Marley Spoon SE ("MSSE"), has today agreed with Runway Growth Finance on further measures for the restructuring and refinancing of MSSE's existing financing.

The adjustments also include the preparation of a new financing package tailored to a revised business plan, which is intended to fully replace the existing financing. To bridge liquidity requirements until the implementation of the adjusted financing, which is scheduled for late November 2026, the lenders are providing a restructuring bridge financing of up to EUR 8.1 million to be credited against the new financing. The availability of the bridge financing is conditional upon meeting specified restructuring and refinancing milestones.

The revision of the business plan is expected to encompass cost savings, more efficient marketing, and new country-specific local initiatives.



Contact:

Peter Lorenz, General Counsel

peter.lorenz@marleyspoon.com – Marley Spoon Group SE (ISIN: LU2380748603, "Company") announces that the Management Board of its German subsidiary, Marley Spoon SE ("MSSE"), has today agreed with Runway Growth Finance on further measures for the restructuring and refinancing of MSSE's existing financing.The adjustments also include the preparation of a new financing package tailored to a revised business plan, which is intended to fully replace the existing financing. To bridge liquidity requirements until the implementation of the adjusted financing, which is scheduled for late November 2026, the lenders are providing a restructuring bridge financing of up to EUR 8.1 million to be credited against the new financing. The availability of the bridge financing is conditional upon meeting specified restructuring and refinancing milestones.The revision of the business plan is expected to encompass cost savings, more efficient marketing, and new country-specific local initiatives.Contact:Peter Lorenz, General Counselpeter.lorenz@marleyspoon.com



End of Inside Information

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