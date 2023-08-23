|
23.08.2023 16:30:49
EQS-Adhoc: Maschinenfabrik HEID AG: Public Announcement of a Transaction with a Related Party pursuant to Sec 95a Para 5 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (AktG)
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Maschinenfabrik Heid AG / Key word(s): Contract
Today 23.08.2023, Maschinenfabrik Heid AG (FN 65343v, Regional Court of Korneuburg), has entered into a loan agreement with its related legal entity Fritz Werner Werkzeugmaschinen International GmbH (HRB 48836, District Court Frankfurt am Main). Günter Rothenberger Beteiligungen GmbH (HRB 28711, District Court Frankfurt am Main) holds a share of 43,93 % in Maschinenfabrik Heid AG and a share of 75% in Fritz Werner Werkzeugmaschinen International GmbH.
Under the loan agreement, Maschinenfabrik Heid AG grants a loan in the amount of EUR 3.4 million to Werkzeugmaschinen International GmbH. The interest rate for this loan amounts to 6.5 % with a term until 31 January 2027. The loan is fully collateralized by a security granted by Günter Rothenberger Beteiligungen GmbH.
The agreement is appropriate and reasonable from the perspective of the company and all stockholders that are not related parties.
End of Inside Information
23-Aug-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Maschinenfabrik HEID AG
|HEID-Werkstrasse 13
|2000 Stockerau
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 676 4060126
|E-mail:
|heid@aon.at
|Internet:
|http://heid.info/
|ISIN:
|AT0000690151
|WKN:
|871099
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1710131
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1710131 23-Aug-2023 CET/CEST
