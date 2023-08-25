|
25.08.2023 14:51:45
EQS-Adhoc: MAX Automation SE: CEO Dr. Christian Diekmann leaves the Company prematurely after successful restructuring and strategic realignment
EQS-Ad-hoc: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Personnel
PUBLICATION OF INSIDER INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 17 OF REGULATION (EU) NO 596/2014
Hamburg, 25 August 2023 The Managing Director (CEO) Dr. Christian Diekmann resigns from office with effect from 31 August 2023 and terminates as of that date by mutual consent his activities for MAX Automation SE. There are no plans to appoint a successor. Rather, the tasks of Dr. Diekmann will be assumed by the Managing Directors Dr. Ralf Guckert and Hartmut Buscher and the newly established Presiding Committee of the Supervisory Board.
Marcel Neustock
Susan Hoffmeister
