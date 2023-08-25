EQS-Adhoc: MAX Automation SE: CEO Dr. Christian Diekmann leaves the Company prematurely after successful restructuring and strategic realignment

25.08.2023 14:51:45

MAX Automation SE: CEO Dr. Christian Diekmann leaves the Company prematurely after successful restructuring and strategic realignment

MAX Automation SE: CEO Dr. Christian Diekmann leaves the Company prematurely after successful restructuring and strategic realignment

MAX Automation SE: CEO Dr. Christian Diekmann leaves the Company prematurely after successful restructuring and strategic realignment

Hamburg, 25 August 2023 The Managing Director (CEO) Dr. Christian Diekmann resigns from office with effect from 31 August 2023 and terminates as of that date by mutual consent his activities for MAX Automation SE. There are no plans to appoint a successor. Rather, the tasks of Dr. Diekmann will be assumed by the Managing Directors Dr. Ralf Guckert and Hartmut Buscher and the newly established Presiding Committee of the Supervisory Board.

Contact:

Marcel Neustock
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 - 40 - 8080 582 70
investor.relations@maxautomation.com
www.maxautomation.com

Media contact:

Susan Hoffmeister
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Phone: +49 - 89 - 125 09 03 30
sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de



