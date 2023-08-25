EQS-Adhoc: MAX Automation SE: CEO Dr. Christian Diekmann leaves the Company prematurely after successful restructuring and strategic realignment

EQS-Ad-hoc: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Personnel

MAX Automation SE: CEO Dr. Christian Diekmann leaves the Company prematurely after successful restructuring and strategic realignment



25-Aug-2023 / 14:51 CET/CEST

MAX Automation SE: CEO Dr. Christian Diekmann leaves the Company prematurely after successful restructuring and strategic realignment Hamburg, 25 August 2023 The Managing Director (CEO) Dr. Christian Diekmann resigns from office with effect from 31 August 2023 and terminates as of that date by mutual consent his activities for MAX Automation SE. There are no plans to appoint a successor. Rather, the tasks of Dr. Diekmann will be assumed by the Managing Directors Dr. Ralf Guckert and Hartmut Buscher and the newly established Presiding Committee of the Supervisory Board.



Contact: Marcel Neustock

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 - 40 - 8080 582 70

investor.relations@maxautomation.com

www.maxautomation.com



Media contact: Susan Hoffmeister

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Phone: +49 - 89 - 125 09 03 30

sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de

