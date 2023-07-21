EQS-Adhoc: MAX Automation SE raises EBITDA forecast for 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast

MAX Automation SE raises EBITDA forecast for 2023



21-Jul-2023 / 12:05 CET/CEST

MAX Automation SE raises EBITDA forecast for 2023

Hamburg, 21 July 2023 The Supervisory Board of MAX Automation SE (ISIN DE000A2DA588), listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, raised its previous EBITDA forecast for financial year 2023 today on the basis of the preliminary figures for the first half of 2023. The MAX Group managed to continue its successful business development in the second quarter of the current year. In the first half of 2023, preliminary figures show sales of EUR 217.3 million (6M 2022: EUR 188.5 million) and operating profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of EUR 27.4 million (6M 2022: EUR 16.5 million).

On the basis of the still high order backlog, the Supervisory Board continues to expect the MAX Group to generate Group sales of between approx. EUR 410.0 million and EUR 470.0 million in the 2023 financial year. Risks for energy and material costs, chain disruptions as a result of the ongoing Ukraine war, and the corresponding potential impact on the earnings situation have diminished. Consequently, in view of improved profitability from lower material prices and efficiency improvements in project realization, the Supervisory Board now estimates EBITDA for the financial year 2023 to come in at between approx. EUR 38.0 million and EUR 44.0 million (previously: between approximately EUR 35.0 million and EUR 41.0 million).

The updated forecast for financial year 2023 was prepared on the basis of the current market environment and under the assumption that there will be no materially weaker macroeconomic development than anticipated in view of the ongoing Ukraine war and the resulting potential impact on energy and material costs and supply chains.



Detailed financial information

The complete interim statement for the first half of 2023 of MAX Automation SE will be available for download at https://www.maxautomation.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/ as of 3 August 2023.



