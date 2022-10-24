EQS-Adhoc: MAX Automation SE raises sales and earnings forecast for 2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast

MAX Automation SE raises sales and earnings forecast for 2022



24-Oct-2022 / 14:25 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PUBLICATION OF INSIDER INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 17 OF REGULATION (EU) NO 596/2014



MAX Automation SE raises sales and earnings forecast for 2022

Düsseldorf, 24 October 2022 The Supervisory Board of MAX Automation SE (ISIN DE000A2DA588), listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, raised its previous forecast for financial year 2022 today on the basis of the preliminary figures for the nine-month period. The MAX Group managed to continue its positive business development in the third quarter of the current year and, according to preliminary figures, achieved sales of EUR 298.1 million (9M 2021: EUR 229.3 million) and operating profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of EUR 23.3 million (9M 2021: EUR 10.6 million) in the nine-month period.

The Supervisory Board now expects the MAX Group to generate Group sales of between EUR 400.0 million and EUR 440.0 million (previously: between EUR 360.0 million and EUR 420.0 million) and EBITDA of between EUR 30.0 million and EUR 34.0 million (previously: between EUR 23.0 million and EUR 29.0 million) in the financial year 2022.

The main reason for the increase in the sales forecast is in particular the strong growth of Vecoplan Group. The increased forecast for EBITDA is mainly the result of the increase in sales of MA micro Group with significantly more profitable projects in medical technology. Another driving factor behind the increase in the EBITDA forecast is the operational progress that is being made in the successful turnaround of Elwema.

The updated forecast for financial year 2022 was prepared on the basis of the current market environment and under the assumption that there will be no significantly weaker economic developments than assumed in view of the ongoing crisis situation in Ukraine and the corona pandemic.

Detailed financial information

The complete interim statement on the nine-month period in 2022 of MAX Automation SE will be available for download at https://www.maxautomation.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/ as of 3 November 2022.



Contact:

Marcel Neustock

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 - 211 - 9099 110

investor.relations@maxautomation.com

www.maxautomation.com

Media contact:

Susan Hoffmeister

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Phone: +49 - 89 - 125 09 03 30

sh@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de