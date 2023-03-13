EQS-Adhoc: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Change in the Supervisory Board

EQS-Ad-hoc: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Change in the Supervisory Board



13-March-2023 / 15:58 CET/CEST

Chairman of the Supervisory Board Rainer Zellner resigns, Wolfgang Eder nominated as successor

At the end of the 29th Annual General Meeting on April 26, 2023, Rainer Zellner (76) will resign from his position as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG as well as from his Supervisory Board mandate due to age. The Supervisory Board will propose to this Annual General Meeting the election of Wolfgang Eder (71) as successor. The Supervisory Board intends to elect Wolfgang Eder as Chairman of the Supervisory Board at its first meeting after the 29th Annual General Meeting.

On behalf of the Supervisory Board, the Presidium would like to thank Rainer Zellner for eight successful years of extraordinarily productive cooperation, which were marked by important decisions to set the course for more growth and profitability as well as the change in the chair of the Management Board. The Supervisory Board is pleased about the candidature of Mr. Eder as a proven industry expert in both strategic and operational matters.

Wolfgang Eder studied law and has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of voestalpine AG since 2022, of which he has been a member since 2019. He was a member of the Management Board of voestalpine AG from 1995 to 2019, serving as CEO from 2004. From 2018 until February 2023, Mr. Eder was a member of the Supervisory Board of Infineon Technologies AG, from 2019 its Chairman.