|
13.03.2023 15:58:14
EQS-Adhoc: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Change in the Supervisory Board
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Chairman of the Supervisory Board Rainer Zellner resigns, Wolfgang Eder nominated as successor
At the end of the 29th Annual General Meeting on April 26, 2023, Rainer Zellner (76) will resign from his position as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG as well as from his Supervisory Board mandate due to age. The Supervisory Board will propose to this Annual General Meeting the election of Wolfgang Eder (71) as successor. The Supervisory Board intends to elect Wolfgang Eder as Chairman of the Supervisory Board at its first meeting after the 29th Annual General Meeting.
On behalf of the Supervisory Board, the Presidium would like to thank Rainer Zellner for eight successful years of extraordinarily productive cooperation, which were marked by important decisions to set the course for more growth and profitability as well as the change in the chair of the Management Board. The Supervisory Board is pleased about the candidature of Mr. Eder as a proven industry expert in both strategic and operational matters.
Wolfgang Eder studied law and has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of voestalpine AG since 2022, of which he has been a member since 2019. He was a member of the Management Board of voestalpine AG from 1995 to 2019, serving as CEO from 2004. From 2018 until February 2023, Mr. Eder was a member of the Supervisory Board of Infineon Technologies AG, from 2019 its Chairman.
13-March-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
|Brahmsplatz 6
|1040 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|0043 1 501 36 91180
|Fax:
|0043 1 501 36 91391
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@mm.group
|Internet:
|www.mm.group
|ISIN:
|AT0000938204
|WKN:
|93820
|Indices:
|ATX
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1580269
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1580269 13-March-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Mayr-Melnhof Karton AGmehr Nachrichten
|
15:58
|EQS-Adhoc: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Change in the Supervisory Board (EQS Group)
|
15:58
|EQS-Adhoc: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Änderung im Aufsichtsrat (EQS Group)
|
19.12.22
|EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: MM Group awarded an A-rating in CDP climate rating (EQS Group)
|
19.12.22
|EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: MM Gruppe mit A im Klimarating von CDP ausgezeichnet (EQS Group)
|
16.12.22
|Mayr-Melnhof-Aktie sinkt: Mayr-Melnhof trennt sich vom Russland-Geschäft (APA)
|
16.12.22
|EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: MM Packaging verkauft russische Standorte (EQS Group)
|
16.12.22
|EQS-News: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: MM Packaging divests production sites in Russia (EQS Group)
|
01.12.22
|EQS-HV: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung gemäß § 107 Abs. 3 AktG (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Mayr-Melnhof Karton AGmehr Analysen
|23.11.22
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton
|Baader Bank
|28.10.22
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton neutral
|Erste Group Bank
|22.03.22
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton accumulate
|Erste Group Bank
|18.03.22
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.05.21
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.11.22
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton
|Baader Bank
|28.10.22
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton neutral
|Erste Group Bank
|22.03.22
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton accumulate
|Erste Group Bank
|18.03.22
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.05.21
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.03.21
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton accumulate
|Erste Group Bank
|15.02.21
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton kaufen
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.08.20
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton kaufen
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.03.20
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton kaufen
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|18.03.20
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.10.22
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton neutral
|Erste Group Bank
|22.03.22
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton accumulate
|Erste Group Bank
|18.03.22
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.05.21
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton neutral
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.03.21
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
|158,60
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSorgen um Bankenbranche: ATX beendet Montagshandel mit Verlusten-- DAX schließt tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt beenden den ersten Handelstag der Woche mit deutlichen Verlusten. Die Wall Street zeigt sich im Montagshandel mit Gewinnen. Die Börsen in Fernost schlugen am Montag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.