|
27.04.2023 16:35:17
EQS-Adhoc: MBB SE completes share buyback, cancels treasury shares and proposes dividend of 1.00 per share
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: MBB SE / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Dividend
Disclosure of inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR
MBB SE completes share buyback, cancels treasury shares and proposes dividend of 1.00 per share
Berlin, 27 April 2023 MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family business, completed its current share buyback programme yesterday as planned. In the period from 14 February 2023 to 26 April 2023, the company repurchased 87,805 shares at an average price of 79.74 with a total value of 7.0 million. Through several share buyback programmes since 2020, the company has cumulatively repurchased a total of 224,359 shares, corresponding to 3.78% of the share capital.
At the proposal of the Executive Management, the Board today resolved to cancel all 224,359 treasury shares for the purpose of a capital reduction. This will reduce the number of shares from 5,940,751 to 5,716,392.
Furthermore, the Board and Executive Management today resolved to propose a dividend of 1.00 per dividend-bearing share at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 12 June 2023, which corresponds to a total amount of 5.7 million. As a result, MBB has been paying a steadily increasing base dividend since 2010 and continues to have significant net cash.
MBB SE
End of Inside Information
27-Apr-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MBB SE
|Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
|10719 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 30 844 15 330
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 30 844 15 333
|E-mail:
|anfrage@mbb.com
|Internet:
|www.mbb.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0ETBQ4
|WKN:
|A0ETBQ
|Indices:
|PXAP
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1619517
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1619517 27-Apr-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MBB SEmehr Nachrichten
|
27.04.23
|EQS-Adhoc: MBB SE completes share buyback, cancels treasury shares and proposes dividend of 1.00 per share (EQS Group)
|
27.04.23
|EQS-Adhoc: MBB SE schließt Aktienrückkauf ab, zieht eigene Aktien ein und schlägt Dividende von 1,00 pro Aktie vor (EQS Group)
|
27.04.23
|MBB SE : MBB SE completes share buyback, cancels treasury shares and proposes dividend of €1.00 per share (Investegate)
|
11.04.23
|EQS-DD: MBB SE: MBB Capital Management GmbH , buy (EQS Group)
|
11.04.23
|EQS-DD: MBB SE: MBB Capital Management GmbH , Kauf (EQS Group)
|
11.04.23
|EQS-DD: MBB SE: MBB Capital Management GmbH , buy (EQS Group)
|
11.04.23
|EQS-DD: MBB SE: MBB Capital Management GmbH , Kauf (EQS Group)
|
30.03.23
|EQS-Adhoc: MBB SE grows by 32% to 896 million in revenue with 93 million adjusted EBITDA in 2022 (EQS Group)
Analysen zu MBB SEmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|MBB SE
|81,80
|0,25%