27.04.2023 16:35:17

EQS-Adhoc: MBB SE completes share buyback, cancels treasury shares and proposes dividend of 1.00 per share

EQS-Ad-hoc: MBB SE / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Dividend
MBB SE completes share buyback, cancels treasury shares and proposes dividend of 1.00 per share

27-Apr-2023 / 16:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR

MBB SE completes share buyback, cancels treasury shares and proposes dividend of 1.00 per share

Berlin, 27 April 2023 MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family business, completed its current share buyback programme yesterday as planned. In the period from 14 February 2023 to 26 April 2023, the company repurchased 87,805 shares at an average price of 79.74 with a total value of 7.0 million. Through several share buyback programmes since 2020, the company has cumulatively repurchased a total of 224,359 shares, corresponding to 3.78% of the share capital.

At the proposal of the Executive Management, the Board today resolved to cancel all 224,359 treasury shares for the purpose of a capital reduction. This will reduce the number of shares from 5,940,751 to 5,716,392.

Furthermore, the Board and Executive Management today resolved to propose a dividend of 1.00 per dividend-bearing share at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 12 June 2023, which corresponds to a total amount of 5.7 million. As a result, MBB has been paying a steadily increasing base dividend since 2010 and continues to have significant net cash.

 

MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Straße 34
10719 Berlin
Tel +49 30 844 15 330
Fax +49 30 844 15 333
office@mbb.com
www.mbb.com

Executive Management
Dr. Constantin Mang (CEO)
Dr. Jakob Ammer
Torben Teichler

Chairman of the Board and Executive Director
Dr. Christof Nesemeier

Court of Registration
Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458



End of Inside Information

Language: English
Company: MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 844 15 330
Fax: +49 (0) 30 844 15 333
E-mail: anfrage@mbb.com
Internet: www.mbb.com
ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4
WKN: A0ETBQ
Indices: PXAP
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1619517

 
