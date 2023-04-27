EQS-Adhoc: MBB SE completes share buyback, cancels treasury shares and proposes dividend of 1.00 per share

EQS-Ad-hoc: MBB SE / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Dividend

MBB SE completes share buyback, cancels treasury shares and proposes dividend of 1.00 per share



27-Apr-2023

Berlin, 27 April 2023 MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family business, completed its current share buyback programme yesterday as planned. In the period from 14 February 2023 to 26 April 2023, the company repurchased 87,805 shares at an average price of 79.74 with a total value of 7.0 million. Through several share buyback programmes since 2020, the company has cumulatively repurchased a total of 224,359 shares, corresponding to 3.78% of the share capital.

At the proposal of the Executive Management, the Board today resolved to cancel all 224,359 treasury shares for the purpose of a capital reduction. This will reduce the number of shares from 5,940,751 to 5,716,392.

Furthermore, the Board and Executive Management today resolved to propose a dividend of 1.00 per dividend-bearing share at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 12 June 2023, which corresponds to a total amount of 5.7 million. As a result, MBB has been paying a steadily increasing base dividend since 2010 and continues to have significant net cash.

