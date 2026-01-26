EQS-Adhoc: MBB SE exceeds earnings forecast for fiscal year 2025 with an EBITDA margin of around 18% on revenue of €1.17 billion

EQS-Ad-hoc: MBB SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

MBB SE exceeds earnings forecast for fiscal year 2025 with an EBITDA margin of around 18% on revenue of €1.17 billion



26-Jan-2026

MBB SE exceeds earnings forecast for fiscal year 2025 with an EBITDA margin of around 18% on revenue of €1.17 billion

Berlin, 26 January 2026 - Based on preliminary projections, MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family-owned company, closed the 2025 fiscal year with revenue of €1.17 billion (previous year: €1.07 billion) and a better-than-expected adjusted EBITDA margin of around 18% (previous year: 14.0%). Adjusted EBITDA hence is expected to be around €211 million (previous year: €149.0 million). The forecast of €1.1 to €1.2 billion in revenue with an adjusted EBITDA margin of between 15 and 17% was thus significantly exceeded in terms of earnings. The main driver of this development was a very strong overall operating performance in the fourth quarter, particularly at Friedrich Vorwerk, Aumann and Delignit.

Furthermore, the excellent business performance in the 2025 fiscal year is also reflected in the sharp rise in the Group's net liquidity to around €760 million (31 December 2024: €553.9 million), of which €374 million was attributable to the holding company MBB SE (31 December 2024: €280.8 million).

The 2025 annual report will be published on 31 March 2026 at www.mbb.com.





