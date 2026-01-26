MBB Aktie

26.01.2026 08:32:23

EQS-Adhoc: MBB SE exceeds earnings forecast for fiscal year 2025 with an EBITDA margin of around 18% on revenue of €1.17 billion

EQS-Ad-hoc: MBB SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
MBB SE exceeds earnings forecast for fiscal year 2025 with an EBITDA margin of around 18% on revenue of €1.17 billion

26-Jan-2026 / 08:32 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR

MBB SE exceeds earnings forecast for fiscal year 2025 with an EBITDA margin of around 18% on revenue of €1.17 billion

Berlin, 26 January 2026 - Based on preliminary projections, MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family-owned company, closed the 2025 fiscal year with revenue of €1.17 billion (previous year: €1.07 billion) and a better-than-expected adjusted EBITDA margin of around 18% (previous year: 14.0%). Adjusted EBITDA hence is expected to be around €211 million (previous year: €149.0 million). The forecast of €1.1 to €1.2 billion in revenue with an adjusted EBITDA margin of between 15 and 17% was thus significantly exceeded in terms of earnings. The main driver of this development was a very strong overall operating performance in the fourth quarter, particularly at Friedrich Vorwerk, Aumann and Delignit.

Furthermore, the excellent business performance in the 2025 fiscal year is also reflected in the sharp rise in the Group's net liquidity to around €760 million (31 December 2024: €553.9 million), of which €374 million was attributable to the holding company MBB SE (31 December 2024: €280.8 million).

The 2025 annual report will be published on 31 March 2026 at www.mbb.com.


 

MBB SE

Kurfürstendamm 188

10707 Berlin

Tel +49 30 844 15 330

ir@mbb.com

www.mbb.com

 

Chairman of the Board of Directors and Executive Management

Dr Christof Nesemeier

Executive Management

Torben Teichler

 

Register court

Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458



Contact:
Torben Teichler


End of Inside Information

26-Jan-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: MBB SE
Kurfürstendamm 188
10707 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 844 15 330
Fax: +49 (0) 30 844 15 333
E-mail: anfrage@mbb.com
Internet: www.mbb.com
ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4
WKN: A0ETBQ
Indices: SDAX, PXAP
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2265564

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2265564  26-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

