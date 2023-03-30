EQS-Adhoc: MBB SE grows by 32% to 896 million in revenue with 93 million adjusted EBITDA in 2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: MBB SE / Key word(s): Annual Report

MBB SE grows by 32% to 896 million in revenue with 93 million adjusted EBITDA in 2022



30-March-2023 / 08:10 CET/CEST

MBB SE grows by 32% to 896 million in revenue with 93 million adjusted EBITDA in 2022

Berlin, 30 March 2023 MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family business, grew its revenues by 31.8% to 896.5 million in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA rose by 17.1% to 93.2 million in the same period, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 10.3%. The revenue forecast, which had already been raised in the course of the year, was thus significantly exceeded while reaching the forecast margin. The Group's net liquidity reached 513.0 million at the end of the year, of which 336.3 million were attributable to the holding company MBB SE. The latter corresponds to more than 70% of the current market capitalisation.

The Service & Infrastructure segment contributed significantly to the Group's growth with a 32.9% increase in revenues to 476.7 million. However, the adjusted EBITDA of the segment decreased by 2.3% to 66.7 million. The reason for the decline was the development of the energy infrastructure provider Friedrich Vorwerk, which was able to increase its revenues by 31.9% to 368.2 million in light of the LNG expansion, but whose adjusted EBITDA fell by 12.8 % to 50.1 million. The IT security specialist DTS grew by 36.3 % to 108.5 million in revenues. The adjusted EBITDA of DTS even rose disproportionately by 53.3% to 16.6 million, corresponding to a margin of 15.2%. The increasing willingness of medium-sized companies to invest in their IT security contributed significantly to the strong growth of the company.

In the Technological Applications segment, revenues increased by 25.3% to 313.1 million. The adjusted EBITDA more than tripled compared to the previous year and reached 16.2 million. The strongest growth driver in the segment was Aumann, which grew by 33.6% to 215.3 million in revenues with its automation solutions. Aumann's adjusted EBITDA reached 9.0 million. Delignit grew by 10.3% to 75.3 million in revenues with its system solutions based on renewable raw materials. The company's adjusted EBITDA rose by 16.9% to 6.6 million.

The Consumer Goods segment increased its revenues by 48.5% to 106.7 million. The adjusted EBITDA of the segment rose by 76.8% to 10.1 million. The tissue manufacturer Hanke was able to grow its revenues by 66.5% to 69.7 million, which is mainly due to price effects. The mattress manufacturer CT Formpolster accounted for revenues of 37.0 million, which corresponds to a growth of 23.5 %.

In view of the attractive valuation, the MBB Board resolved a share buyback programme with a volume of up to 12m on 9 February 2023. More than 50,000 shares have already been repurchased under the programme. The outcome of the current share buyback programme will also affect the Boards final decision on a dividend proposal which will be announced at the latest with the invitation to the Annual General Meeting on 12 June 2023.

For 2023, MBB expects revenues of 850m - 900m with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 9% - 11%. The background to the revenue forecast is Friedrich Vorwerk's outlook, which assumes lower revenues in 2023 to account for the currently limited capacities. MBB believes that its comfortable Net Cash position puts it in an excellent position for further growth through acquisitions.

The Annual Report 2022 is available at www.mbb.com.

