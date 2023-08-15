EQS-Adhoc: MBB SE grows revenues by 13% to 427 million with 32 million EBITDA in the first half of the year and adjusts forecast EBITDA margin for 2023 to 8-10%

|
MBB SE grows revenues by 13% to 427 million with 32 million EBITDA in the first half of the year and adjusts forecast EBITDA margin for 2023 to 8-10%
Berlin, 15 August 2023 - MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family-owned company, increased its revenues by 12.9% to 427.2m in the first half of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA declined by 16.2% to 31.9 million in the same period. The adjusted EBITDA margin improved during the first half of the year from 6.8% in the first quarter to 8.0% in the second quarter. However, at 7.5%, the adjusted EBITDA margin for the first half of the year was below expectations. Net Cash of the group reached 372.8 million at the end of the first half of the year, of which 331.7 million was attributable to the holding MBB SE.
The Service & Infrastructure segment increased its revenues by 7.5% to 207.9 million in the first half of the year. The energy infrastructure provider Friedrich Vorwerk made a particularly strong contribution, with revenue growth of 16.0% to 165.6 million. The IT security specialist DTS, on the other hand, reached revenues of 42.9 million in the first half of the year, but was unable to match the unusually strong first half of the previous year. The segment's EBITDA fell to 19.8 million, which corresponds to a margin of 9.5%. While DTS achieved an EBITDA margin of 14.5%, Friedrich Vorwerk's EBITDA margin of 8.2% was significantly below the previous year. In addition to the expected cost pressure on materials and personnel, a large LNG projects contributed to lower profitability.
The Technological Applications segment grew by 21.8% to 167.1 million in revenues in the first half of the year. The adjusted EBITDA of the segment more than doubled to 12.6 million. The automation specialist Aumann made a substantial contribution to the segment's positive development with growth of 29.0% to 119.0 million in revenues. Aumann's adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.8% underpins the gradual increase in profitability, while the record order backlog of 313.6 million once again demonstrates the company's excellent market position. Delignit also significantly boosted the growth of the segment with a 50.0% increase in revenues to 48.2 million and a doubling of EBITDA to 4.5 million. To finance further growth steps, Delignit successfully completed a capital increase with gross proceeds of 8.0 million on 12 July 2023.
The Consumer Goods segment increased revenues by 9.6% to 52.2 million in the first half of the year. However, the challenging economic conditions led to a decline in profitability at both Hanke Tissue and the mattress manufacturer CT Formpolster. In total, the segment therefore generated EBITDA of 0.0 million, which is due in particular to fluctuations in energy and raw material prices.
For the current financial year, MBB continues to expect revenues of 850-900 million. In light of the temporarily weaker profitability in the Service & Infrastructure and Consumer Goods segments, MBB now expects an adjusted EBITDA margin of 8-10 percent compared to its original forecast of 9-11 percent.
The full half-year report is available at www.mbb.com.
