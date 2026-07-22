MBB Aktie

MBB für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0ETBQ / ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
22.07.2026 08:36:54

EQS-Adhoc: MBB SE increases adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter by 62% to €75 million and raises its earnings forecast to an adjusted EBITDA margin range of 18-20%

EQS-Ad-hoc: MBB SE / Key word(s): Results / Half year/Forecast / Full year
MBB SE increases adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter by 62% to €75 million and raises its earnings forecast to an adjusted EBITDA margin range of 18-20%

22-Jul-2026 / 08:36 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR

MBB SE increases adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter by 62% to €75 million and raises its earnings forecast to an adjusted EBITDA margin range of 18-20%

Berlin, 22 July 2026 – Based on preliminary figures, MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family-owned company, generated adjusted EBITDA of €75.2 million in the second quarter of 2026, thereby once again very significantly exceeding the prior-year figure of €46.5 million by 61.8%. Revenue rose by 4.6% to €298.5 million over the same period (prior year: €285.5 million). The adjusted EBITDA margin thus increased significantly by 8.7 percentage points to 25.1%. The key driver of this development was once again the very strong operating performance of Friedrich Vorwerk, but also incremental EBITDA gains at DTS, Delignit and Hanke. In the first half of the fiscal year, adjusted EBITDA grew by 53.3% to €117.1 million (prior year: €76.4 million), while revenue remained almost stable at €536.0 million (-1.7% yoy). The adjusted EBITDA margin thus reached 21.8%. In addition, the Group's net liquidity at the end of the second quarter stood at €769.0 million (31 December 2025: €763.8 million), of which €431.9 million was attributable to the holding company MBB SE (31 December 2025: €373.6 million).

Against the backdrop of the very strong performance in the first half of 2026, MBB is raising its earnings forecast to an adjusted EBITDA margin range of 18-20% (previously: 15-18%), with expected revenue unchanged at €1.1 to €1.2 billion.

The complete half-year report will be published on 13 August 2026 at www.mbb.com.

 

 

MBB SE

Kurfürstendamm 188

10707 Berlin

Tel +49 30 844 15 330

ir@mbb.com

www.mbb.com

 

Chairman of the Board of Directors and Executive Management

Dr Christof Nesemeier

Executive Management

Torben Teichler

 

Register court

Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458


Contact:
Torben Teichler


End of Inside Information

22-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: MBB SE
Kurfürstendamm 188
10707 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 844 15 330
Fax: +49 (0) 30 844 15 333
E-mail: anfrage@mbb.com
Internet: www.mbb.com
ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4
WKN: A0ETBQ
Indices: SDAX, PXAP
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 967600M9R4EFYLPNWR50
EQS News ID: 2369638

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2369638  22-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu MBB SE

mehr Nachrichten