EQS-Adhoc: MBB SE increases adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter by 62% to €75 million and raises its earnings forecast to an adjusted EBITDA margin range of 18-20%

EQS-Ad-hoc: MBB SE / Key word(s): Results / Half year/Forecast / Full year

MBB SE increases adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter by 62% to €75 million and raises its earnings forecast to an adjusted EBITDA margin range of 18-20%



22-Jul-2026 / 08:36 CET/CEST

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Disclosure of inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR

MBB SE increases adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter by 62% to €75 million and raises its earnings forecast to an adjusted EBITDA margin range of 18-20%

Berlin, 22 July 2026 – Based on preliminary figures, MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family-owned company, generated adjusted EBITDA of €75.2 million in the second quarter of 2026, thereby once again very significantly exceeding the prior-year figure of €46.5 million by 61.8%. Revenue rose by 4.6% to €298.5 million over the same period (prior year: €285.5 million). The adjusted EBITDA margin thus increased significantly by 8.7 percentage points to 25.1%. The key driver of this development was once again the very strong operating performance of Friedrich Vorwerk, but also incremental EBITDA gains at DTS, Delignit and Hanke. In the first half of the fiscal year, adjusted EBITDA grew by 53.3% to €117.1 million (prior year: €76.4 million), while revenue remained almost stable at €536.0 million (-1.7% yoy). The adjusted EBITDA margin thus reached 21.8%. In addition, the Group's net liquidity at the end of the second quarter stood at €769.0 million (31 December 2025: €763.8 million), of which €431.9 million was attributable to the holding company MBB SE (31 December 2025: €373.6 million).

Against the backdrop of the very strong performance in the first half of 2026, MBB is raising its earnings forecast to an adjusted EBITDA margin range of 18-20% (previously: 15-18%), with expected revenue unchanged at €1.1 to €1.2 billion.

The complete half-year report will be published on 13 August 2026 at www.mbb.com.

MBB SE

Kurfürstendamm 188

10707 Berlin

Tel +49 30 844 15 330

ir@mbb.com

www.mbb.com

Chairman of the Board of Directors and Executive Management

Dr Christof Nesemeier

Executive Management

Torben Teichler

Register court

Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458

Contact:Torben Teichler