MBB Aktie
WKN DE: A0ETBQ / ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4
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22.07.2026 08:36:54
EQS-Adhoc: MBB SE increases adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter by 62% to €75 million and raises its earnings forecast to an adjusted EBITDA margin range of 18-20%
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EQS-Ad-hoc: MBB SE / Key word(s): Results / Half year/Forecast / Full year
Disclosure of inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR
MBB SE increases adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter by 62% to €75 million and raises its earnings forecast to an adjusted EBITDA margin range of 18-20%
Berlin, 22 July 2026 – Based on preliminary figures, MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family-owned company, generated adjusted EBITDA of €75.2 million in the second quarter of 2026, thereby once again very significantly exceeding the prior-year figure of €46.5 million by 61.8%. Revenue rose by 4.6% to €298.5 million over the same period (prior year: €285.5 million). The adjusted EBITDA margin thus increased significantly by 8.7 percentage points to 25.1%. The key driver of this development was once again the very strong operating performance of Friedrich Vorwerk, but also incremental EBITDA gains at DTS, Delignit and Hanke. In the first half of the fiscal year, adjusted EBITDA grew by 53.3% to €117.1 million (prior year: €76.4 million), while revenue remained almost stable at €536.0 million (-1.7% yoy). The adjusted EBITDA margin thus reached 21.8%. In addition, the Group's net liquidity at the end of the second quarter stood at €769.0 million (31 December 2025: €763.8 million), of which €431.9 million was attributable to the holding company MBB SE (31 December 2025: €373.6 million).
Against the backdrop of the very strong performance in the first half of 2026, MBB is raising its earnings forecast to an adjusted EBITDA margin range of 18-20% (previously: 15-18%), with expected revenue unchanged at €1.1 to €1.2 billion.
The complete half-year report will be published on 13 August 2026 at www.mbb.com.
MBB SE
Kurfürstendamm 188
10707 Berlin
Tel +49 30 844 15 330
ir@mbb.com
Chairman of the Board of Directors and Executive Management
Dr Christof Nesemeier
Executive Management
Torben Teichler
Register court
Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458
Contact:
Torben Teichler
End of Inside Information
22-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MBB SE
|Kurfürstendamm 188
|10707 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 30 844 15 330
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 30 844 15 333
|E-mail:
|anfrage@mbb.com
|Internet:
|www.mbb.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0ETBQ4
|WKN:
|A0ETBQ
|Indices:
|SDAX, PXAP
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|967600M9R4EFYLPNWR50
|EQS News ID:
|2369638
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2369638 22-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
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