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21.10.2026 08:33:04

EQS-Adhoc: MBB SE increases adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter by 25% to €84 million and raises its earnings forecast once again to an adjusted EBITDA margin range of 22-24%

EQS-Ad-hoc: MBB SE / Key word(s): Results / Quarter/Forecast / Full year
MBB SE increases adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter by 25% to €84 million and raises its earnings forecast once again to an adjusted EBITDA margin range of 22-24%

21-Oct-2026 / 08:33 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR

MBB SE increases adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter by 25% to €84 million and raises its earnings forecast once again to an adjusted EBITDA margin range of 22-24%

Berlin, 21 October 2026 – Based on preliminary figures, MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family-owned company, generated adjusted EBITDA of €84.0 million in the third quarter of 2026, thereby once again substantially exceeding the prior-year figure of €67.3 million, by 24.7%. Revenue remained stable at €318.1 million (prior year: €316.8 million). The adjusted EBITDA margin thus increased significantly by 5.1 percentage points to 26.3%. The key driver of this development was once again the very strong operating performance of Friedrich Vorwerk, with adjusted EBITDA rising to €80.9 million (prior year: €51.3 million). For the first nine months of the financial year, adjusted EBITDA grew by 40.0% to €201.1 million (prior year: €143.7 million), while revenue remained largely stable at €854.1 million (prior year: €862.3 million). The adjusted EBITDA margin reached 23.5%. In addition, the Group’s net liquidity stood at €793.4 million at the end of the third quarter (31 December 2025: €763.8 million), of which €454.7 million was attributable to the holding company MBB SE (31 December 2025: €373.6 million).

Against the backdrop of the exceptional performance in the third quarter of 2026, MBB is raising its earnings guidance for the second time, to an adjusted EBITDA margin range of 22-24% (previously: 18-20%). Revenue is still expected to be in the range of €1.1 to 1.2 billion.

The full quarterly report will be published on 12 November 2026 at www.mbb.com.

 

MBB SE

Kurfürstendamm 188

10707 Berlin

Tel +49 30 844 15 330

ir@mbb.com

www.mbb.com

 

Chairman of the Board of Directors and Executive Management

Dr Christof Nesemeier

 

Executive Management

Torben Teichler

 

Register court

Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458


Contact:
Torben Teichler


End of Inside Information

21-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: MBB SE
Kurfürstendamm 188
10707 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 844 15 330
Fax: +49 (0) 30 844 15 333
E-mail: anfrage@mbb.com
Internet: www.mbb.com
ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4
WKN: A0ETBQ
Indices: SDAX, PXAP
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 967600M9R4EFYLPNWR50
EQS News ID: 2419202

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2419202  21-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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