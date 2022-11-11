EQS-Adhoc: MBB SE increases revenues by 27% to 639 million in first nine months with an EBITDA margin of 11% and raises forecast for 2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: MBB SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Change in Forecast

Disclosure of inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR

MBB SE increases revenues by 27% to 639 million in first nine months with an EBITDA margin of 11% and raises forecast for 2022

Berlin, 11 November 2022 MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family business, increased its revenues by 27.3% to 638.8 million in the first nine months of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA reached 70.6 million in the same period, bringing the EBITDA margin to 11.1%. In the third quarter, revenues grew by 48.8% year-on-year to 260.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 79.7% to 32.5 million in the same period. The EBITDA margin reached 12.6%, thus exceeding expectations.

The Service & Infrastructure segment increased its revenues in the first nine months by 27.2% to 340.2 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.5%. In the third quarter, the segment grew by 52.6% to 146.5 million. Friedrich Vorwerk, which specializes in energy infrastructure, generated 317.8 million in new orders in the first nine months, an increase of 72.5%. The company's revenues grew by 23.8% in the same period, with adjusted EBITDA of 43.0 million remaining approximately on par with the previous year. IT security specialist DTS grew revenues by 39.5% to 81.5 million in the first nine months and is thus heading for 100.0 million in annual revenues. The companys EBITDA grew by 50.8% to 13.2 million, which corresponds to a margin of 16.2%.

The Technological Applications segment increased its revenues in the first nine months by 23.0% to 222.1 million with an EBITDA margin of 4.2%. In the third quarter, revenues increased by 37.1% with an EBITDA margin of 4.8%. The segment's biggest growth driver was the e-mobility specialist Aumann, which grew revenues by 31.8% to 150.4 million in the first nine months. Aumann's order intake amounted to 223.1 million, an increase of 26.8%. Delignit managed to keep both revenues and EBITDA margin almost constant in the same period. In the Consumer Goods segment, revenues increased by 41.9% to 76.9 million in the first nine months. Although the segment's EBITDA margin is down on the previous year at 6.4%, in the third quarter it exceeded the prior-year figure at 8.5%.

With an equity ratio of 68.5%, MBB considers itself well equipped for both further growth and macroeconomic challenges. Overall, the Groups liquidity amounted to 443.0 million and net liquidity of 359.9 million at the end of September, of which 340.1 million was attributable to the holding company MBB SE. The decline in liquidity since the beginning of the year is due to a largely temporary build-up of working capital, which should return to normal levels by the end of the year. The decrease in liquidity at the level of the holding company MBB SE is attributable to a large share buy-back, the increase in the shareholding in Aumann, the value development of securities, and the dividend paid.

Due to the encouraging business performance in the first nine months and a positive outlook for the fourth quarter, MBB is increasing its revenue forecast for the current financial year from more than 740 million to more than 800 million and confirming the forecast EBITDA margin of at least 10%. The MBB Group will achieve a correspondingly higher adjusted EBITDA in the financial year 2022.

The full half-year report is available at www.mbb.com.

