09.02.2023 19:05:46
EQS-Adhoc: MBB SE resolves share buyback program 2023
Disclosure of inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR
MBB SE resolves share buyback program 2023
Berlin, 9 February 2023 - MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family business, today resolved to make use of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 28 May 2019 to acquire own shares in accordance with section 71 (1) no. 8 of the AktG. The Company intends to buy back treasury shares with a maximum volume of 12.0 million via the stock exchange up to a price of 96.00 per share starting from 14 February 2023. The share buyback program is scheduled to end on 26 April 2023 at the latest.
The share buyback is carried out in accordance with the Safe Harbor Rules defined under Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated 16 April 2014, in conjunction with the provisions of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission dated 8 March 2016.
Further details on the share buyback will be published at www.mbb.com/ir/buyback.
MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Straße 34
10719 Berlin
Tel +49 30 844 15 330
Fax +49 30 844 15 333
ir@mbb.com
Executive Management
Dr. Constantin Mang (CEO)
Dr. Jakob Ammer
Torben Teichler
Executive Chairman
Dr. Christof Nesemeier
Court of Registration
Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458
