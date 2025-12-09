MBB Aktie
WKN DE: A0ETBQ / ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4
|
09.12.2025 08:23:23
EQS-Adhoc: MBB SE resolves share buyback with a maximum volume of €22 million up to €222 per share
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: MBB SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Disclosure of inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR
MBB SE resolves share buyback with a maximum volume of €22 million up to €222 per share
Berlin, 09 December 2025 – MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family business, resolved today to make use of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 17 June 2025, to acquire treasury shares in accordance with Section 71 (1) No. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG).
Given the substantial undervaluation of the MBB shares and the company's strong capitalisation, the company intends to repurchase its own shares with a maximum volume of €22.0 million up to a price of €222.00 per share via the stock exchange starting on 11 December 2025. The share buyback program is scheduled to end on 14 April 2026 at the latest.
The share buyback will be carried out in accordance with the Safe Harbour provisions of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014, in conjunction with the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 08 March 2016.
All details of the share buyback program will be published at www.mbb.com/ir/buyback.
MBB SE
Kurfürstendamm 188
10707 Berlin
Tel +49 30 844 15 330
ir@mbb.com
Chairman of the Board of Directors and Executive Management
Dr Christof Nesemeier
Executive Management
Torben Teichler
Register court
Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458
Contact:
Torben Teichler
End of Inside Information
09-Dec-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MBB SE
|Kurfürstendamm 188
|10707 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 30 844 15 330
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 30 844 15 333
|E-mail:
|anfrage@mbb.com
|Internet:
|www.mbb.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0ETBQ4
|WKN:
|A0ETBQ
|Indices:
|SDAX, PXAP
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2242154
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2242154 09-Dec-2025 CET/CEST
