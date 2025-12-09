EQS-Adhoc: MBB SE resolves share buyback with a maximum volume of €22 million up to €222 per share

EQS-Ad-hoc: MBB SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

MBB SE resolves share buyback with a maximum volume of €22 million up to €222 per share



09-Dec-2025 / 08:23 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR

Berlin, 09 December 2025 – MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family business, resolved today to make use of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 17 June 2025, to acquire treasury shares in accordance with Section 71 (1) No. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG).

Given the substantial undervaluation of the MBB shares and the company's strong capitalisation, the company intends to repurchase its own shares with a maximum volume of €22.0 million up to a price of €222.00 per share via the stock exchange starting on 11 December 2025. The share buyback program is scheduled to end on 14 April 2026 at the latest.

The share buyback will be carried out in accordance with the Safe Harbour provisions of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014, in conjunction with the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 08 March 2016.

All details of the share buyback program will be published at www.mbb.com/ir/buyback.

