09.12.2025 08:23:23

EQS-Adhoc: MBB SE resolves share buyback with a maximum volume of €22 million up to €222 per share

EQS-Ad-hoc: MBB SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
MBB SE resolves share buyback with a maximum volume of €22 million up to €222 per share

09-Dec-2025 / 08:23 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR

MBB SE resolves share buyback with a maximum volume of €22 million up to €222 per share

Berlin, 09 December 2025 – MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family business, resolved today to make use of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 17 June 2025, to acquire treasury shares in accordance with Section 71 (1) No. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG).

Given the substantial undervaluation of the MBB shares and the company's strong capitalisation, the company intends to repurchase its own shares with a maximum volume of €22.0 million up to a price of €222.00 per share via the stock exchange starting on 11 December 2025. The share buyback program is scheduled to end on 14 April 2026 at the latest.

The share buyback will be carried out in accordance with the Safe Harbour provisions of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014, in conjunction with the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 08 March 2016.

All details of the share buyback program will be published at www.mbb.com/ir/buyback.

 

MBB SE

Kurfürstendamm 188

10707 Berlin

Tel +49 30 844 15 330

ir@mbb.com

www.mbb.com

 

Chairman of the Board of Directors and Executive Management

Dr Christof Nesemeier

Executive Management

Torben Teichler

 

Register court

Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458



Contact:
Torben Teichler


End of Inside Information

09-Dec-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: MBB SE
Kurfürstendamm 188
10707 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 844 15 330
Fax: +49 (0) 30 844 15 333
E-mail: anfrage@mbb.com
Internet: www.mbb.com
ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4
WKN: A0ETBQ
Indices: SDAX, PXAP
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2242154

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2242154  09-Dec-2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu MBB SEmehr Nachrichten